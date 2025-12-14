This Is The Easiest Way To Carry A Second Helmet On Your Harley-Davidson

A safe method for carrying a second helmet while riding a Harley-Davidson that's not equipped with panniers or a top box is to strap it down. While an elastic cargo net is a great option, velcro straps, bungee cords, or even your belt can work. The best places to strap down a spare helmet are the rear seat, cargo rack, or backrest, depending on what's available. The key is to make sure it's secure. You don't want it shifting around or falling off while you're on the road. It also needs to be out of the rider's way. A helmet stowed in the wrong spot can impede the rider's ability to safely operate the motorcycle.

Backpacks are another common method, although they may not fit with the aesthetic of riding a Harley for some. Backpacks can also be a difficult motorcycle accessory to ride with, especially with a helmet stuffed inside. A large backpack, such as the 35-liter NiceCNC Bag available on Amazon for $59.99, allows carrying a helmet and other gear while on the move.

While wearing the backpack holding a helmet may not be comfortable during your ride, it's possible to strap it to the seat while riding and still take it with you when you leave the bike. If the second helmet is for a passenger you're picking up, have them wear the backpack while riding two-up.