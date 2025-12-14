This Is The Easiest Way To Carry A Second Helmet On Your Harley-Davidson
Opinions about wearing a helmet while riding a motorcycle vary. Some consider them one of the essentials bikers shouldn't leave home without, others have no use for them, and some use them on occasion (every rider should be wearing a helmet). Whatever group you fall into, there are times when bikers may find themselves needing to carry a second helmet, or at least an unworn helmet, on their motorcycle. Harley-Davidson motorcycles are as varied as the different types of helmets available to bikers. The style of your Harley and the equipment it possesses make a difference in the options available to carry a second helmet.
The easiest way to carry a second helmet on a Harley-Davidson is to put the helmet into the luggage carrier of a touring-style bike. A helmet locked inside a pannier or trunk is hidden from view and the elements, safe from vandals, would-be thieves, passing rain showers, and harmful UV rays. If your Harley-Davidson already has luggage provisions, it's the easiest method of carrying a spare helmet. Other safe methods require the use of additional equipment, extra steps, and could make the passenger seat unavailable. However, there are some easy ways to safely carry a second helmet on your non-touring equipped Harley-Davidson.
Safe methods for carrying a second helmet
A safe method for carrying a second helmet while riding a Harley-Davidson that's not equipped with panniers or a top box is to strap it down. While an elastic cargo net is a great option, velcro straps, bungee cords, or even your belt can work. The best places to strap down a spare helmet are the rear seat, cargo rack, or backrest, depending on what's available. The key is to make sure it's secure. You don't want it shifting around or falling off while you're on the road. It also needs to be out of the rider's way. A helmet stowed in the wrong spot can impede the rider's ability to safely operate the motorcycle.
Backpacks are another common method, although they may not fit with the aesthetic of riding a Harley for some. Backpacks can also be a difficult motorcycle accessory to ride with, especially with a helmet stuffed inside. A large backpack, such as the 35-liter NiceCNC Bag available on Amazon for $59.99, allows carrying a helmet and other gear while on the move.
While wearing the backpack holding a helmet may not be comfortable during your ride, it's possible to strap it to the seat while riding and still take it with you when you leave the bike. If the second helmet is for a passenger you're picking up, have them wear the backpack while riding two-up.
The worst ways to carry a second helmet on your Harley-Davidson
If you've bought one of the best full-face helmets you can find, you'll want to take care of it. While locking it to your Harley-Davidson with a genuine Harley-Davidson Helmet Lock is okay when you're parked, you wouldn't want to ride with it secured using only the lock. A helmet secured through the D-rings at the end of the chin strap may be somewhat safe from thieves, but that arrangement could allow the helmet to flop around while riding. This could not only damage the helmet, but it could also interfere with the rider's ability to safely control the motorcycle.
Likewise, securing a second helmet to the front of your Harley-Davidson is also a bad idea. If the helmet were to slip during travel, it could interfere with the motorcycle's controls, limit steering input, or fall to the roadway, where it would be a hazard. Maybe the worst way to carry a second helmet is the elbow carry. It seems simple enough to slip an arm through the face opening of a full-face helmet, carrying it while keeping both hands free to operate a motorcycle. However, a helmet carried this way is unstable at highway speeds and can easily break an arm in the simplest of falls.