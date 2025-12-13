This State Could Make Driving With Studded Tires A Crime

For drivers experiencing harsh winters, the threat of snow is always just around the corner. But driving with studded tires, which are designed with small metal spikes across the treads, can help navigate through the mess. As a result, these tires can give drivers peace of mind during their daily commute. However, government officials in Washington are trying to ban those tires, arguing that they just cause too much damage.

The Washington State Transportation Commission (WSTC) addressed the subject in a January 2025 report. The report states that studded tires, which are legal in the state from November 1 to March 31, cause more than $20 million worth of road damage per year. Washington residents are currently required to pay $5 per tire when buying studded tires, but the WSTC wants that number increased to $50 per tire. The commission gave a timeline of no less than five years before studded tires should be removed from the road, making them unlawful to use.

This isn't the first time that Washington's tried to regulate studded tires to the point of no return. Previous efforts date back to 1984, with the most recent attempt coming in 2019. The 2019 bill, presented to the Washington State House of Representatives, called for studded tire fees to increase from $5 to $100 per tire in July of that year. By January 1, 2020, dealers would be penalized for selling studded tires. Had the bill passed, studded tires would've been fully prohibited by July 2025.