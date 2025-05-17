No, AWD Won't Prevent Hydroplaning: Here's What You Need To Know

All-wheel drive is a useful feature on a great number of cars at all price points – some AWD's are under $10,000, — but it's sometimes touted as the solution to all traction-related driving problems, and that couldn't be further from the truth. When all four wheels are receiving power, it can absolutely help in staying connected to the road surface, but it's by no means the entire equation. Hydroplaning, as you may know, is when a thin layer of fluid (rainwater, a puddle, oil, etc) gets between your tires and the road surface and limits traction. It can be dangerous if not reacted to correctly and can cause you to lose control of your car.

Having a car with all-wheel drive does not completely eliminate the chance of hydroplaning. What's more important is your driving skill, tire choice, and making the right decisions behind the wheel. All of the most advanced traction control systems and all-wheel drive power trains in the world can't prevent you from being negligent behind the wheel when you hydroplane. In the skill department, you don't need to be a professional rally driver to feel confident while driving in inclement weather.

AAA notes that maintaining a cautious speed and leaving enough distance to brake in emergencies is one of the best practices you can adopt, no matter what drive system your car is equipped with. Additionally, turning sharply and stomping on the brakes is a bad idea. All-wheel drive doesn't prevent any of that from happening. If you do start to slip, stay calm, refrain from making any jerking movements on the brakes or steering wheel, and do your best to keep the car steady.

