5 Of The Best Used AWD Cars Under $10,000

AWD cars offer a major advantage when roads get slick. They help with traction in rain, gravel, and even the occasional off-road shortcut. But at the same time, used car prices aren't what they used to be in 2019, and finding a reliable model with all-wheel drive while on a budget can seem like an impossible task.

The good news is that there are still solid AWD (not to be confused with 4WD) options out there that won't break the bank. But to get to them, shopping smart is critical. Not every used car is a good deal, so you'll want to focus on brands with proven track records and stick to models known for long-term durability.

While buying a used AWD vehicle, start by looking at the basics: condition, mileage, and maintenance records. A clean service history is a green flag, and so is a third-party inspection. Don't skip the vehicle history report either. It can reveal accidents or odometer rollbacks. Here we list down 7 of the best AWD models you can buy used for under $10,000 that offer all of the above features and more.

