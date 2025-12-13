Pink License Plates Are About To Become A Common Sight In France

Many states in the U.S. boast beautiful, artistic license plates. Hawaii offers a simple white plate with a colorful rainbow stretching across it, and one of Oklahoma's standard plates boasts a blue background with a white outline of a bird. International plates aren't always as colorful, though a lot of them offer distinctive designs.

The country of Liechtenstein, for example, has black number plates with white text and the national coat of arms, while Switzerland's plates are white with black text, featuring the county's shield on one side and cantonal crests, denoting the region of Switzerland on the other. You don't see many pink license plates other than novelty plates, but that's about to change.

Number plates in France are simple but elegant, featuring black numbers on a white background with a Euroband (the blue stripe) on the left with the European Union flag and a white letter F, along with another blue strip on the right with the coat of arms or emblem, and a region code.

Oddly, unlike in America where your car must be registered to the state in which you live, in France the vehicle's owner can choose the region displayed on the plate — and it does not have to be the region in which they live! Beginning in 2026, however, some plates in France won't have that region identified, and they'll be bright pink! Why is France making this bold move, and will it affect all drivers?