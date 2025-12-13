Infiniti's Newest SUV Sounds Like A Luxury Nissan Rogue

Things aren't looking great for Nissan's luxury arm, Infiniti. The majority of the brand's 2025 lineup is manufactured outside the U.S., and as a result, Infiniti has been deeply affected by the tariffs implemented by the current government. To complicate things further, two of its models, the QX50 and QX55, were already confirmed to be discontinued after the 2025 model year, even before the current tariffs were implemented.

Infiniti needs new models to keep buyers coming to its showrooms, and it needs them fast. Rather than design a new, competitive model from the ground up, it has reportedly chosen to borrow one of Nissan's most successful models and give it an upscale makeover.

The Nissan Rogue sold over four times more units in the U.S. in 2024 than Infiniti's entire lineup combined, so it seems like a good starting point for a new Infiniti model. According to Automotive News, Nissan bosses first hinted at plans for the Rogue-based Infiniti, which is reportedly being internally referred to as i33C, at a supplier meeting back in April 2025.

The initial report said the car was expected to utilize Nissan's e-Power hybrid technology, a detail that's recently been confirmed by Car and Driver. The latter outlet also reports that the Rogue-based Infiniti is likely to wear the QX50 name after the current generation, pictured above, is retired. It's slated to arrive as a 2027 model year car sometime in 2026.