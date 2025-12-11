Abandoned Car Taking Up Your Block? Here's What You Can Do About It

Vehicles of all kinds can get abandoned if their owner suddenly becomes unable or unwilling to look after them. Even ships sometimes get mysteriously abandoned, but a "ghost ship" is unlikely to become much of an annoyance to most people's everyday lives, even if it can cause serious damage to its environment. Abandoned cars, on the other hand, can be hugely annoying, particularly if space on your block is limited and you're forced to park elsewhere because of them.

If you find an abandoned vehicle on the street, the best thing to do is inform the authorities, who can begin the process of getting it towed. The exact method varies between different cities and states, but most places have a phone number to call or an online application form that can be completed to let authorities know about an abandoned vehicle.

For example, in Los Angeles, residents can call 1-800-222-6366 to make a report, while in Seattle, any vehicle that has been parked on the same block consecutively for more than 72 hours can be reported as abandoned via the Find It, Fix It app or by calling (206) 684-8763. Other cities use 311 as their primary way of receiving abandoned vehicle reports. A quick Google search should be all it takes to find your local authority's contact details for reporting abandoned cars.

Most authorities will require you to report a vehicle's location, zip code, and licence plate (if it has one). It's also useful to note down the vehicle's make, model, and color, to help authorities find the car as quickly as possible.