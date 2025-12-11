Live In New York? Don't Buy Another Gas Tool Until You See This Senate Bill
If you're a New Yorker who's already looking ahead to spring and thinking about what lawn tools you need, don't head to checkout just yet. Whether you're shopping for the best cheap lawnmower or replacing your leaf blower after working it too hard this fall, there's some legislative movement to offer tax credits and rebates to switch from gas-powered equipment to battery-powered alternatives. Whether it be the mounting data on pollution, the number of health risks associated, or simply the noise complaints across the state, it's looking like New York might actually make it happen.
Recent EPA monitoring shows Monroe County leads all of upstate New York in air pollution from gas-powered lawn equipment, generating more than 100,000 tons of climate emissions annually. That's equivalent to the output of more than 22,000 cars on the road, per Environment America (via WHEC). These findings underscore what many environmental experts already know about: gas tools are an under-recognized contributor to greenhouse gases.
Gas-powered snow blowers, leaf blowers, mowers, weed whackers, and chainsaws continue to dominate the market, and they all have far looser emissions standards than the gas-powered vehicles everyone drives. A study from the New York Public Interest Research Group (PDF) found the state has the fourth-highest emissions from these machines in the nation, totaling an estimated 1.37 million tons in 2020 alone. That's equal to more than 300,000 cars on the road. A rebate could help settle the gas vs electric lawn tool debate for good.
Why New York lawmakers are pushing for a rebate instead of a ban
California has taken the farthest step of any state so far with its small gas engine ban. But rather than tell people they can't buy gas-powered lawn equipment, New York legislators want to focus on making it easier for people (especially small business owners and landscaping companies) to make the switch to battery-powered tools.
It's all outlined in the Electric Landscaping Equipment Rebate Program, part of New York State Senate's Assembly Bill A2657 for the 2025-2026 session. The program would offer point-of-sale rebates for new, battery-powered landscaping tools purchased or leased by commercial landscaping businesses, state agencies, school districts, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations. Qualifying devices must be new, battery-powered electric equipment (so, in other words, not corded models, reel mowers or tractor-towed devices).
The bill has passed the Senate and reached third reading in the Assembly, but it still requires final approval. With around 70 municipalities in New York already enforcing restrictions or bans on gas-powered lawn equipment, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see this end up getting that final approval. Even so, commercial landscapers and trade associations still aren't totally sold. They say battery technology is not yet reliable enough for high-volume commercial use, making them concerned about run time, power output, and safety. (Not to mention what kind of infrastructure upgrades might be needed to charge dozens or even hundreds of batteries daily.)