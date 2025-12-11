Live In New York? Don't Buy Another Gas Tool Until You See This Senate Bill

If you're a New Yorker who's already looking ahead to spring and thinking about what lawn tools you need, don't head to checkout just yet. Whether you're shopping for the best cheap lawnmower or replacing your leaf blower after working it too hard this fall, there's some legislative movement to offer tax credits and rebates to switch from gas-powered equipment to battery-powered alternatives. Whether it be the mounting data on pollution, the number of health risks associated, or simply the noise complaints across the state, it's looking like New York might actually make it happen.

Recent EPA monitoring shows Monroe County leads all of upstate New York in air pollution from gas-powered lawn equipment, generating more than 100,000 tons of climate emissions annually. That's equivalent to the output of more than 22,000 cars on the road, per Environment America (via WHEC). These findings underscore what many environmental experts already know about: gas tools are an under-recognized contributor to greenhouse gases.

Gas-powered snow blowers, leaf blowers, mowers, weed whackers, and chainsaws continue to dominate the market, and they all have far looser emissions standards than the gas-powered vehicles everyone drives. A study from the New York Public Interest Research Group (PDF) found the state has the fourth-highest emissions from these machines in the nation, totaling an estimated 1.37 million tons in 2020 alone. That's equal to more than 300,000 cars on the road. A rebate could help settle the gas vs electric lawn tool debate for good.