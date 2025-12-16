Is WD-40 Safe For Wiper Blades, Or Will It Ruin Them?

There are a few products that are worth keeping in your garage, with WD-40 being one of the most prominent. The original WD-40 multi-purpose solution, as the name implies, can help you out in a host of scenarios. It's ideal for everything from cleaning off dirt and grime to getting stuck metal parts moving again. However, as versatile and helpful as it is, this product does have limitations. More specifically, there are some materials it shouldn't be used on, or else its downsides will swiftly outnumber the desired benefits.

For instance, if you want to use them to clean your windshield wipers or get them moving without squealing, you shouldn't. One of the materials WD-40 shouldn't come into contact with is rubber. While it is good for cleaning, WD-40 is equally effective at removing moisture from a given area. This means when it's sprayed on the most common rubber materials, only a few applications will dry it out and cause it to crack and break. However, WD-40 does make a specific product that works: the WD-40 Specialist Silicone Lubricant. Unlike the original formula, this silicone variant is safe for rubber and can actually help keep your blades pliable.

While it's a given you'll have to replace them eventually, it's still a good idea to follow the right steps to maintain your windshield wiper blades to get the most from them. That includes using the right WD-40 solution to clean them or avoiding the brand entirely.