This Viral Ratchet Screwdriver Might Not Be On Your Radar, But Users Say It Should Be
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Tight spaces can be hard to work in. In some cases, you may find bolts that are obstructed by walls or furniture, making it hard to loosen them with conventional tools. That is, of course, unless you own a ratchet screwdriver. In an Instagram post with more than 120,000 likes, creator @alkarimconstruction compares the experience of using a hex key or Allen wrench with the DYLIFE 24 in 1 Ratchet Screwdriver for loosening bolts in awkward spots, namely one located on the side of a shelf. The DYLIFE Ratchet Screwdriver made the task look like a breeze, despite the tight confines.
Made to be durable and lightweight, DYLIFE mentions that its main handle is designed to be both ergonomic and customizable. Priced at $29.99, it can be split into four parts that you can assemble to match whatever your task requires. It's magnetic and can be set to rotate clockwise or counterclockwise depending on your needs. It comes with 24 chrome-molybdenum alloy steel bits, with the bits and tool itself shipped in a compact storage box. DYLIFE claims that the tool can also be used for working on computers, smartphones, watches, and bicycles. But what do people who have bought it actually have to say about its real-life performance?
Users generally like the DYLIFE Ratchet Screwdriver
On Amazon, DYLIFE's magnetic ratchet screwdriver has an average rating of 4.7 stars from over 760 mostly satisfied customers. Additionally, 93% of all of its buyers gave it at least 4 stars, and it's also an Amazon Choice product. In particular, many people thought it was quite a versatile tool, especially for assembling and setting up furniture. One user said it was "much easier on the hands" than traditional wrenches. Additionally, a professional auto technician praised its performance and its case.
That said, there seem to be some recurring issues related to the magnet. For example, owners have claimed that the attachments have disconnected while in use. Some found this more than just mildly annoying, claiming that it also made the whole thing unusable. Lastly, one buyer said that the screwdriver's direction lever broke off barely two weeks after buying it.
If you don't really deal with tight corners that often, you might actually benefit from a full-sized option, like the 47-piece Makita Ratchet Set. At $23.66, it's not only slightly cheaper than the DYLIFE, but it's also a highly-rated product with over 2,100 Amazon users giving it 4.6 stars. But there are more alternatives worth checking out, too.
Similar products you may want to consider
For the same price as the DYLIFE, you can get the Faireach 42-in-1 Portable Compact Repair Tool Kit, which has 18 more bits to choose from. Priced at $29.99, this magnetic screwdriver, ratchet, and multi-bit drive set is another Amazon's Choice product and has an impressive average rating of 4.6 stars from more than 3,300 Amazon users. Available in two colors (gray and orange), the kit comes in a crack-proof, flame-retardant storage box with a magnetic closure. It works similarly to the DYLIFE.
If you want a standard screwdriver with a bit extra, the HOTO 25-in-1 Mini Electric Screwdriver is worth considering. Retailing for just under $50, it has an average rating of 4.4 stars from more than 1,200 Amazon users. Offering manual and electric operation, the HOTO screwdriver measures 0.67 inches by 6.26 inches (or about as long as a dollar bill) and weighs just 2.1 ounces. In addition, it comes in a compact storage box that weighs just 11 ounces and holds all 18 bits. That said, if you're looking for a little more torque, there are plenty of other highly-rated electric screwdrivers that might be more practical.
Methdology
To make sure that this ratchet screwdriver isn't just a viral stunt and actually meets the needs of real-life users, we referenced user reviews from Amazon. Apart from the general average rating, we also looked into what people liked about it and the ways they've successfully used it. We also made sure to highlight situations where the DYLIFE ratchet screwdriver fell short and identify several alternatives that may better suit other users' needs.