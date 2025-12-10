This Viral Ratchet Screwdriver Might Not Be On Your Radar, But Users Say It Should Be

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tight spaces can be hard to work in. In some cases, you may find bolts that are obstructed by walls or furniture, making it hard to loosen them with conventional tools. That is, of course, unless you own a ratchet screwdriver. In an Instagram post with more than 120,000 likes, creator @alkarimconstruction compares the experience of using a hex key or Allen wrench with the DYLIFE 24 in 1 Ratchet Screwdriver for loosening bolts in awkward spots, namely one located on the side of a shelf. The DYLIFE Ratchet Screwdriver made the task look like a breeze, despite the tight confines.

Made to be durable and lightweight, DYLIFE mentions that its main handle is designed to be both ergonomic and customizable. Priced at $29.99, it can be split into four parts that you can assemble to match whatever your task requires. It's magnetic and can be set to rotate clockwise or counterclockwise depending on your needs. It comes with 24 chrome-molybdenum alloy steel bits, with the bits and tool itself shipped in a compact storage box. DYLIFE claims that the tool can also be used for working on computers, smartphones, watches, and bicycles. But what do people who have bought it actually have to say about its real-life performance?