Lowe's Just Launched A Mini Version Of Its Heavy Duty Tote – And It's Adorable

When one thinks of a storage tote, there are a few key criteria it generally has to meet. It should have a secure lid, be big enough to hold everything one plans to store, and be durable enough to keep its contents safe and damage-free. Lowe's heavy-duty tote from the store's exclusive Project Source brand is a best-seller because it meets these criteria. In fact, one could argue that the black tote with a yellow lid is a hardware icon in its own right, becoming a go-to among customers for its size, strength, and storage capabilities. Thus, the manufacturers have elected to do something fun with it, much to the delight of customers.

What's better than a full-size Project Source tote? How about a miniature one? Yes, Lowe's now sells an adorable shrunk-down version of its recognizable black and yellow storage tote. While this may seem like a mere gimmick meant to drum up business, it's an entirely functional tote. The lid comes off, and items can be stored inside. However, given its small size, don't expect to fit all of your seasonal décor, clothes, and blankets or whatever else you normally use totes to store inside. The 4.81-inch-long, 3.31-inch-wide, and 2.44-inch-tall tote is a limited-edition release that costs $2.28, so if you want one or more, now's likely the time to buy. Just as buyers have gushed over the mini totes available through Home Depot, folks are absolutely loving the Lowe's Project Source mini totes. For those on the outside of this trend, though, it's natural to wonder what people are actually doing with them.