Lowe's Just Launched A Mini Version Of Its Heavy Duty Tote – And It's Adorable
When one thinks of a storage tote, there are a few key criteria it generally has to meet. It should have a secure lid, be big enough to hold everything one plans to store, and be durable enough to keep its contents safe and damage-free. Lowe's heavy-duty tote from the store's exclusive Project Source brand is a best-seller because it meets these criteria. In fact, one could argue that the black tote with a yellow lid is a hardware icon in its own right, becoming a go-to among customers for its size, strength, and storage capabilities. Thus, the manufacturers have elected to do something fun with it, much to the delight of customers.
What's better than a full-size Project Source tote? How about a miniature one? Yes, Lowe's now sells an adorable shrunk-down version of its recognizable black and yellow storage tote. While this may seem like a mere gimmick meant to drum up business, it's an entirely functional tote. The lid comes off, and items can be stored inside. However, given its small size, don't expect to fit all of your seasonal décor, clothes, and blankets or whatever else you normally use totes to store inside. The 4.81-inch-long, 3.31-inch-wide, and 2.44-inch-tall tote is a limited-edition release that costs $2.28, so if you want one or more, now's likely the time to buy. Just as buyers have gushed over the mini totes available through Home Depot, folks are absolutely loving the Lowe's Project Source mini totes. For those on the outside of this trend, though, it's natural to wonder what people are actually doing with them.
What Lowe's shoppers are doing with their mini totes
These Lowe's Project Source mini totes are a fun oddity and relatively inexpensive. Still, given their small size, what exactly are people actually supposed to do with them other than marvel at their novelty? As they've taken over the internet, folks have tossed out some ideas of how they can be useful. Some see them as a fun way to store gift cards, while others have suggested using them as storage containers for sleeved trading card game decks. It has also been mentioned that they're good buys for kids, especially those who have lots of small toys that could get lost in a larger toy box.
Another common use for these tiny totes is keeping track of small items in a home or professional workshop. They're excellent for holding onto nuts, screws, and nails that would otherwise get jumbled up together in a random drawer. Of course, there is the frustration of not being able to see inside, which can make storing lots of little pieces across multiple bins a setup for a scavenger hunt every time you need something. In terms of organization, if you're feeling particularly crafty, some have even taken the initiative to create 3D printer faux-wood storage rack files for these little containers.
There's no denying that much of the hype behind these Lowe's mini bins is fueled by social media and the microtrends that spawn from it. Still, there's a decent amount of utility to these boxes that could make grabbing a few worthwhile. Not to mention, they could be great small gifts during the holiday season, much like the best stocking stuffers from Lowe's with good user reviews behind them.