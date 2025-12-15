5 Things About Wi-Fi They Didn't Teach You In School

Wi-Fi is so commonplace that we barely notice it anymore. It hangs in the air around us like an invisible fog, connecting our devices to the Internet. It has become blazing fast with technologies like Wi-Fi 7, and we even take for granted that it can be accessed 30,000 feet in the air. It might as well be oxygen — extremely boring until you consider what life would look like without it. But once you look a little closer, this miraculous technology is far more fascinating. Unfortunately, the most fascinating things about Wi-Fi aren't exactly taught outside of computer engineering schools.

The history of Wi-Fi is as interesting as the tech itself, so it's a shame that most people never learn about either. It's more than likely you never dug much deeper than figuring out how to connect your devices to the Internet. So, we've rounded up five of the most fascinating Wi-Fi facts that will have you looking differently at the router in your living room. From the tropical origins of the protocol that helped birth Wi-Fi to the surprising role potatoes played in the development of in-flight Wi-Fi — along with some uncomfortable ways hackers can use your own Wi-Fi to spy on you — there's plenty to cover. We've even got some practical tips for making the most of your home network. So, check your signal strength, and let's dive in.