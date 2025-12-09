Experts May Have A Solution For Dealing With The Massive Amount Of Space Debris

Space is the latest avenue for commercialization. For years, satellites that handle communication, exploration, and scientific experiments were the main inhabitants. But over the past decade, with the surge in the number of private space launches — and companies attempting everything from beaming sunlight and building AI data centers — space debris has become a pressing problem. Numerous academic institutions and space agencies have proposed ideas to combat the challenge, but so far, none of the ideas have found mass deployment or success.

Now, a team of scientists is pushing a rather novel solution. Instead of an orbital sweep for junk, the team wants to use the discarded parts to make new satellites and spacecraft in space. Or, in technical terms, in-orbit repair and end-of-life repurposing.

If that sounds familiar, well, that's because scientists are essentially trying to replicate the well-known principle of reduce, reuse, and recycle. In a research paper published in the Chem Circularity journal, experts are pushing the idea of a circular space economy. In the simplest terms, whatever material is discarded as a result of launch missions or retired from operational duty can be captured and repurposed for new infrastructure. Just to be clear, the proposal doesn't entail using the existing pool of post-launch debris floating in Earth's orbit. Instead, the team is proposing an end-to-end solution for future missions. That means modifying the current design principles and engineering to ensure that when a space mission leaves behind parts, or a satellite is retired, the parts can be salvaged and go into building fresh space infrastructure. But to achieve the vision, a fundamental rethinking is required.