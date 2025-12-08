Florida Man Claims Tesla Sparked Fire That Completely Destroyed Home

Tesla has been fighting reports that its cars are more prone to catching fire than other vehicles since 2013. Back then, Tesla's charging system was accused of starting a garage fire in a Seattle, Washington home. While Tesla denied that the vehicle or its charging system started the fire, there have been many similar reports since then. This includes a Tesla's battery compartment spontaneously combusting while the car was traveling at highway speeds in Rancho Cordova, California, and a massive garage fire in Des Moines, Iowa that was possibly caused by the homeowners' Tesla. There are also plenty of news stories where Teslas involved in collisions end up catching on fire — but is a Tesla more likely burst into flames compared to other vehicles?

In general, electric vehicles most often catch on fire due to their lithium-ion batteries. While these batteries are found in many household items and are generally safe, they can combust if damaged. However, there is no evidence that EVs catch fire more frequently than their gasoline-guzzling counterparts. In fact, EVs are said to catch fire less often. However, if a Tesla catches on fire, it could be more difficult to put out since the lithium-ion battery inside is massive and cannot be easily removed. The results are also more catastrophic due to the flammable gases released, which can cause chain reactions, forcing firefighters to devise new ways to fight EV fires.