Japan Wants To Store Nuclear Waste Under This Town – Its Citizens Aren't So Sure

Throughout the past century, nuclear technology has become a core fascination of the scientific world. Numerous countries have explored its potential and implemented it in medicine, energy, and, unfortunately, warfare, like the United States Army-built nuclear microreactor, to varying levels of success. One thing that is unavoidable through all of this nuclear exploration is the creation of nuclear waste: a byproduct of nuclear experimentation that is incredibly radioactive and dangerous to the human body. Still, once it's created, it has to go somewhere, and it's not unheard of for governmental bodies to put this stuff in less-than-ideal spots. For example, Japan is currently debating building a site to store its radioactive waste, and it's stirring up division.

Currently, the small fishing town of Suttsu is in the running for the responsibility, with a proposal floating around to build a storage facility deep underground. Fellow Hokkaidō municipalities Kamoenai and Genkai in Saga have also been considered. Naturally, this has led to some back-and-forth among the roughly 3,000 people of Suttsu. Some support the idea, noting that it would bring in significant financial gain – 2 billion yen, or $19.4 million, for the first survey stage and 7 billion yen, or $48.6 million, for the second – in subsidies for the town. Meanwhile, others are hesitant to sign on given the cost, extensive construction, and, naturally, the danger nuclear waste can pose.

While that amount of money could revitalize the small town of Suttsu, the risks can't be ignored. Even with every precaution taken, the downsides of radioactive waste are difficult to overlook.