2025 Lexus RX Vs. 2025 Acura MDX: Which Is The Bigger SUV?

When comparing the 2025 Lexus RX vs. the 2025 Acura MDX, there's one major difference to know going in. The Lexus RX is a two-row SUV that seats five, whereas the Acura MDX is a three-row SUV that seats seven. This means that the Acura MDX will need a longer wheelbase to fit three rows of seats inside, likely making it the larger SUV of the two, with more cargo space. Let's see if this proves to be true.

Let's start with their exterior dimensions. The Acura MDX is clearly a larger SUV than the Lexus RX. The Acura MDX is 198.4 inches long, nearly 6 inches longer than the Lexus RX's 192.5 inches. The Acura is 78.7 inches wide without mirrors, larger than the Lexus's 75.6 inches, and it rides on a wheelbase of 113.8 inches that's longer than the Lexus' 112.2 inches. No contest here.

Stepping inside, the Lexus RX has 29.6 cubic feet of storage space behind its second-row rear seat, which expands to 46 cubic feet with the rear seat folded. The Acura MDX, with its three rows, offers 16.3 cubic feet behind the third row, 39.1 cubic feet with the third row folded, and a maximum of 71.4 cubic feet of space with the second row folded. The Acura MDX clearly wins here too, with almost twice as much space behind its front seats.