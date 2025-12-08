2025 Lexus RX Vs. 2025 Acura MDX: Which Is The Bigger SUV?
When comparing the 2025 Lexus RX vs. the 2025 Acura MDX, there's one major difference to know going in. The Lexus RX is a two-row SUV that seats five, whereas the Acura MDX is a three-row SUV that seats seven. This means that the Acura MDX will need a longer wheelbase to fit three rows of seats inside, likely making it the larger SUV of the two, with more cargo space. Let's see if this proves to be true.
Let's start with their exterior dimensions. The Acura MDX is clearly a larger SUV than the Lexus RX. The Acura MDX is 198.4 inches long, nearly 6 inches longer than the Lexus RX's 192.5 inches. The Acura is 78.7 inches wide without mirrors, larger than the Lexus's 75.6 inches, and it rides on a wheelbase of 113.8 inches that's longer than the Lexus' 112.2 inches. No contest here.
Stepping inside, the Lexus RX has 29.6 cubic feet of storage space behind its second-row rear seat, which expands to 46 cubic feet with the rear seat folded. The Acura MDX, with its three rows, offers 16.3 cubic feet behind the third row, 39.1 cubic feet with the third row folded, and a maximum of 71.4 cubic feet of space with the second row folded. The Acura MDX clearly wins here too, with almost twice as much space behind its front seats.
Other size differences between the Acura MDX and Lexus RX
The Lexus RX comes out as the smaller vehicle in terms of overall exterior size and usable cargo space compared to the Acura MDX, and its other interior dimensions also lag behind the larger Acura. This extends to measurements of front seat legroom (41.1 vs. 41.6 inches), headroom (37.6 vs. 38.5 inches), hip room (56.6 vs. 59.3 inches), and shoulder room (58.1 vs. 61.9 inches). Second-row seat measurements also put the Acura ahead of the Lexus.
In every measure of size, the Acura MDX, which received some impressive new features for 2025, is the bigger SUV. This should not be much of a surprise, given that the Lexus RX is a two-row SUV and is not intended to compete with the Acura MDX and its three-row layout.
Those in search of a Lexus SUV that competes with the likes of an Acura MDX should consider the Lexus TX. The Lexus TX, which we thought had a smooth engine and plenty of third-row room when we tested it, measures 203.1 inches long and 78.3 inches wide, with a wheelbase of 116.1 inches. The Lexus TX shares its platform with the Toyota Grand Highlander, but adds numerous luxury touches to make it worthy of the Lexus badge.