New NASA Satellite Photos Could Change The Way We Understand Tsunamis

The most recent breakthrough in human understanding of extreme weather events happened by accident. Tsunami physics has always been difficult to study, both because of their infrequency and the hazards they pose. One does not simply walk into a tsunami to have a look around. It was therefore serendipitous that, just as a NASA satellite designed to observe ocean topography was passing overhead, a massive tsunami broke out in the Pacific Ocean. The photographs taken by the spacecraft revealed a never-before-seen pattern that could prove invaluable to understanding these deadly ocean waves.

The satellite that took the photos belongs to Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT), a joint venture between NASA and the French space agency CNES. It's outfitted with a range of sensors (a radar interferometer, GPS, laser retroreflector, and two-beam microwave radiometer, among several others) to measure the change in water surface height. After a tsunami occurred off the Russian coast, the satellite finally got its hero shot.

On July 29, 2025, an underwater earthquake off the Kamchatka Peninsula in southeastern Russia registered at a magnitude of 8.8. Undersea earthquakes are to an ocean like a kid doing a cannonball into a swimming pool, and the ensuing tsunami ripped through the Pacific with waves stretching from the sea floor to 1.5 feet above the ocean's surface. The SWOT satellite happened to pass overhead just 70 minutes after the earthquake, capturing the tsunami in motion. What it found seems to immediately disprove old models about not only tsunamis, but water itself.