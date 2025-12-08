Driving With Snow On Your Car Can Get You A Ticket In These States

It's 6:15 AM when you rush outside to begin the early morning ritual of warming up your jalopy, because absolutely no one likes to slide into an ice-cold seat. Except, on this particular morning, you're confronted with a layer of snow resting peacefully across everything. Hopefully, you've already prepared yourself (and your car) for these frigid conditions to avoid any potential issues down the road. Regardless, you'd better "embrace the suck" as Marines are fond of saying, and take the extra time to remove all that snow on your car — even the white stuff piled atop the hood, roof, and trunk — because it may be illegal not to.

That's right, laws in eleven states will make you regret not doing so, especially if an "ice missile" you failed to clean off injures someone. The states that can fine and/or dole out a ticket for driving with snow on your car are: Alaska, Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. Fines can vary from state to state, and the amounts can range widely. For instance, Pennsylvania can charge you $50 simply for not removing the snow, but if a chunk comes loose and causes damage, you could pay as much as $1,500. In New Jersey, driving around with snow on your vehicle might only result in a fee of $25 to $75 (per offense), but if it falls off and causes any damage, it can shoot up to $1,000.