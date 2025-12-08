The Reason Why You Can't Fix Turbo Lag In A Diesel Engine

About a decade after Rudolf Diesel came out with the namesake engine, someone had the great idea to stick a turbocharger onto the diesel engine, creating the turbo diesel. As it turned out, the turbocharger was one of the best things to happen to the diesel engine, allowing it to have a more usable power band, and it turned out to be helpful for emissions control as well.

Even then, there's one thing that plagues just about every turbodiesel engine, particularly those with single turbochargers, and that's turbo lag. Turbo lag is a phenomenon that occurs when you're out of the rev range of the turbocharger, resulting in a significant drop in performance, until there are enough revs to spin up the turbo to give you the performance you need.

Can you get rid of it? The short answer is no, you can't entirely stop a turbo diesel engine from lagging, but there are a few different methods to increase the usable powerband to give you more freedom and more usable power.