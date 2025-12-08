DJI Will No Longer Offer Support For These Drones - Is Yours One Of Them?
DJI has quietly updated its "Suspension of Service" support page with a long list of products that have either reached end-of-service or are scheduled to lose support in the near future. After the service suspension deadline stipulated on the support page, these products will no longer receive official repairs, spare parts, customer service, or firmware updates.
The updated support page mentions 111 products, including several drones, from the early Phatom(s) to aging Mavic models. If you've been flying DJI drones for a while, for fun or for professional video creation, there's a good chance that something you own is on that list. Although your device won't stop working, you should definitely pay attention to when official support for your model ends, especially if you own an older version.
There are several drones that have reached the end of their service in 2025. Released in 2016 and 2017, respectively, the Phantom 4 Advanced and the Phantom 4 Pro are no longer supported by DJI, as of June 1, 2025. The Mavic Pro Platinum, also announced in 2017 with a platinum-colored casing, reached the end of its service life on April 30, 2025.
Several consumer and industrial-grade drones are no longer supported
One of the most popular consumer-grade drones by DJI, the Mavic Air (launched at $799 in 2018), also joined the unsupported list on January 1, 2025. Another entry-level drone, the DJI Spark (launched for $500 in 2017), and the pro-grade Mavic Pro (launched for $749 in 2016) were removed from the company's support cycle on October 1, 2024.
Meanwhile, other members of the Phantom 4 series, the Phantom 4 and the Phantom 4 Pro Obsidian Edition, have already been on the not-supported list since July 2023. DJI also discontinued official support for the Phantom 3 series, including the Phantom 3 Advanced, Phantom 3 Pro, Phantom 3 Standard, and the Phantom 3 SE, in January 2023.
Other consumer drones, such as the Phantom 2 (2.4G) and the Phantom 3 4K, haven't had any official support for over three years. While several industrial drones had already lost support in February 2024, a few are earmarked for their final phase-out for January 2026.
DJI notes that the end-of-service is "to promote the development and application of new products and technologies." Meanwhile, the company is also bracing for a ban on sales in the United States if the national security authority doesn't complete a formal security audit by December 23, 2025.