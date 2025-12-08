DJI Will No Longer Offer Support For These Drones - Is Yours One Of Them?

DJI has quietly updated its "Suspension of Service" support page with a long list of products that have either reached end-of-service or are scheduled to lose support in the near future. After the service suspension deadline stipulated on the support page, these products will no longer receive official repairs, spare parts, customer service, or firmware updates.

The updated support page mentions 111 products, including several drones, from the early Phatom(s) to aging Mavic models. If you've been flying DJI drones for a while, for fun or for professional video creation, there's a good chance that something you own is on that list. Although your device won't stop working, you should definitely pay attention to when official support for your model ends, especially if you own an older version.

There are several drones that have reached the end of their service in 2025. Released in 2016 and 2017, respectively, the Phantom 4 Advanced and the Phantom 4 Pro are no longer supported by DJI, as of June 1, 2025. The Mavic Pro Platinum, also announced in 2017 with a platinum-colored casing, reached the end of its service life on April 30, 2025.