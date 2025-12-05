My Autism Diagnosis Upended My Sense Of Self, But One Gadget Is Helping Me Reclaim It

In hindsight, someone should have alerted a doctor when I started checking out stacks of computer programming manuals from the library at age 12. That's what was running through my mind at age 30, as the psychiatrist read out her diagnosis. After analyzing the results from a six-hour battery of neuropsychological tests, the results were conclusive: autism with level one support needs, accompanied by inattentive type ADHD.

Suddenly, my entire life to that point had to be recontextualized, viewed anew through the lens of disability. All my life, I'd felt like I was missing something that others had naturally, though I couldn't name it. I excelled in school despite bad study habits. I had an intuitive understanding of books and computers, but people confounded me. I was sensitive, too, overcome with emotion at the slightest provocation. It all made sense in the context of my diagnosis, a 22-page document sketching out the contours of my cognitive strengths and weaknesses with a clinical precision that would have felt highly satisfying were it not so personally devastating. The more sense it began to make, the more unmoored from myself I felt.

But one incredibly commonplace gadget has helped me regain some footing as I adjust to a new understanding of myself. As you no doubt saw coming, we're here to discuss true wireless earbuds. These delightfully portable gadgets can be one of the most helpful everyday tools for people like me, and they're only getting better.