Home Depot Just Launched A Mini Toolbox That's Even Cheaper Than Harbor Freight's
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Everybody needs a good portable toolbox. It doesn't matter if you're a professional in the trades or a home DIYer who just needs to be able to patch drywall and fix the occasional leaky pipe. Trying to juggle all the tools and supplies that you need for a given job is a pain at the best of times, and it can even be dangerous if you aren't careful. A nice, rigid toolbox allows you to transport everything you need while storing sharp, heavy, or awkward tools safely, without danger of them poking through fabric or being damaged by heavy objects.
That said, a toolbox doesn't have to be expensive to be functional. Those who are looking for a more affordable option might naturally think to take a look at the options sold by a discount retailer like Harbor Freight. The company has lots of budget-friendly products, such as the Voyager 21-inch Stainless Steel Toolbox, which goes for $34.99, but you might be surprised to learn that Home Depot's store brand has just launched a new steel toolbox that's cheaper than any of the metal options sold by Harbor Freight.
The new Husky 10-inch Black Metal Mini Portable Tool Box isn't very big, but it's priced at an MSRP of $19.97 (and it's already been spotted on sale for $15.98), making it an excellent value option for someone searching for a lightweight but sturdy metal toolbox. What's more, Husky is often considered one of the best major portable toolbox brands, and has a solid reputation for build quality. But before you run to your local Home Depot to pick one up for yourself, you might first be interested in learning a bit more about its design and what users have had to say about it so far.
The Husky 10-inch Black Metal Mini Portable Tool Box is small, but versatile
So, what kind of toolbox is Husky offering for just $20? This model is 10.83 inches wide, 6.97 inches tall, and 6.3 inches deep. That isn't very big at all, but it seems to be made of top-quality materials. The box itself is constructed entirely from black powder-coated steel. This means that the metal should be durable enough to withstand plenty of knocks and falls. Meanwhile, the powder coating provides a layer of environmental protection, keeping the toolbox safe from rust and corrosion.
The toolbox has two drawers and a narrow shelf at the top. This means you probably won't be carrying any large power tools in it or that foot-and-a-half-long pipe wrench you save for particularly stubborn bolts, no matter how well you organize your toolbox. Still, it should be able to house a wide variety of the types of basic hand tools you would use for small repair jobs. The top shelf has a latched lid, while the drawers have magnetic locks to hold them in place. It also has a handle at the top to make it easy to carry.
This isn't an overly complex design, but it appears that all the materials used in its construction are solid and durable. This might make it an ideal toolbox to keep in the car for roadside emergencies, or to have in the house for basic maintenance tasks. You can fill it with all your favorite Husky hand tools if you want, but Home Depot's product description also suggests that users might like to use it for job-specific kits and crafts.
Users have had nothing but good things to say about it
The Husky 10-inch Black Metal Mini Portable Tool Box is a new addition to the Home Depot lineup, and yet it's already become so popular that it's currently out of stock on the company website (at the time of writing). The toolbox has received 89 reviews so far and currently holds an impressive 4.9-star aggregated rating out of 5 stars, with 100% of reviewers stating that they would recommend it to other buyers.
Customers who reviewed the toolbox generally seemed impressed with its construction, design, and value. "Bought this today and it's great for my mini tool set!" said one. "I can take it with me everywhere and actually am able to do oil changes and tune-ups. It stores 4 mini ratchets with a rail of sockets from 7mm-16mm on the top, an extra ratchet Allen key set, screwdrivers a husky knife on the second drawer. Third drawer holds a ton more." Several users reported that it serves as an excellent first toolbox for a child who wants to learn about fixing things, stating that it makes a great gift. Others claimed that it was good for micro tools, such as those used in electronics repair kits, or for storing small accessories like drill and driver bits.
There weren't many negative reviews at all, but the few that it did receive seemed to cite frustrations that the small toolbox wasn't big enough for their individual needs. There were also two reviews that claimed they had issues with the drawers sticking, but it's unclear if this is a quality control issue or if they're simply referring to the magnetic locks functioning as intended.