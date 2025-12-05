Home Depot Just Launched A Mini Toolbox That's Even Cheaper Than Harbor Freight's

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Everybody needs a good portable toolbox. It doesn't matter if you're a professional in the trades or a home DIYer who just needs to be able to patch drywall and fix the occasional leaky pipe. Trying to juggle all the tools and supplies that you need for a given job is a pain at the best of times, and it can even be dangerous if you aren't careful. A nice, rigid toolbox allows you to transport everything you need while storing sharp, heavy, or awkward tools safely, without danger of them poking through fabric or being damaged by heavy objects.

That said, a toolbox doesn't have to be expensive to be functional. Those who are looking for a more affordable option might naturally think to take a look at the options sold by a discount retailer like Harbor Freight. The company has lots of budget-friendly products, such as the Voyager 21-inch Stainless Steel Toolbox, which goes for $34.99, but you might be surprised to learn that Home Depot's store brand has just launched a new steel toolbox that's cheaper than any of the metal options sold by Harbor Freight.

The new Husky 10-inch Black Metal Mini Portable Tool Box isn't very big, but it's priced at an MSRP of $19.97 (and it's already been spotted on sale for $15.98), making it an excellent value option for someone searching for a lightweight but sturdy metal toolbox. What's more, Husky is often considered one of the best major portable toolbox brands, and has a solid reputation for build quality. But before you run to your local Home Depot to pick one up for yourself, you might first be interested in learning a bit more about its design and what users have had to say about it so far.