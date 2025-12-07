Who Makes DeWalt's Socket Sets And Where Are They Manufactured?
If you're in the market for power tools, chances are you've considered DeWalt products. Along with competitors like Makita, Bosch, and Ryobi, DeWalt is among the most popular power tool brands among U.S. consumers. Founded in 1924 by Raymond DeWalt in Leola, Pennsylvania, the company was initially known as DeWalt Products Co. In 1947, the name of the company was changed to DeWalt Inc., and two years later — in 1949 — it was sold to AMF (American Machine and Foundry). In 1960, DeWalt Inc. was sold to Black & Decker, the predecessor to the company's current owners: Stanley Black & Decker. Today, DeWalt is only one of the major power tools brands under the ownership of Stanley Black & Decker, the second one being Craftsman.
DeWalt products are manufactured in Stanley Black & Decker facilities spread across the globe, with several of its products manufactured or assembled in the U.S. In the case of DeWalt, the company even lists products manufactured at one of the several production sites across the U.S. However, a quick glance through this very page reveals that none of DeWalt's sprocket sets make it into the list of U.S.-made products. While the company doesn't explicitly list the country of origin for DeWalt's sockets on its promotional materials, there is enough data to establish that DeWalt's socket sets are manufactured in Taiwan.
One of the reasons for DeWalt's reliance on overseas production facilities for its lineup of socket sets is the closure of a new production facility in Texas, which was once touted as a base for a major U.S.-centric manufacturing push.
DeWalt socket and sets are direct imports from Asia
For a long time, DeWalt has been dependent on its facilities in Taiwan for the production of its socket sets. The tradition continues to this day, and is evident from the fact that some retailers list the country of origin for DeWalt socket sets as Taiwan. There are YouTube videos of DeWalt socket sets in which the "Made in Taiwan" text is clearly visible on the packaging material. This is further evident in Stanley Black & Decker's ownership of several subsidiaries in Taiwan, including Stanley Chiro International Ltd., a manufacturing facility located in that country.
That said, DeWalt — as well as its parent company, Stanley Black & Decker — doesn't clearly list which of its subsidiaries make which products. If you're particular about the country of origin of your socket sets, it would be a good idea to walk into a Lowe's, Walmart, or Home Depot and verify the country of origin on the packaging. Nevertheless, judging by the discussions among long-time DeWalt socket and set users, Taiwan-made products retain the quality levels expected by U.S. consumers. Comments made on the user review section of The Home Depot for DeWalt sockets and sets also appear to confirm this assertion.
Given that another Stanley Black & Decker brand, Craftsman, also sources its sockets and socket sets from Taiwan, there is a good chance that products intended for these brands may come from the same factories, although there is no direct confirmation from Stanley Black & Decker about this possibility.