Acura Vs. Honda: Which Car Brand Is More Reliable? (According To Consumer Reports)
When we are talking about whether Acura or Honda is a more reliable car brand, it is useful to understand that Acura is a luxury-oriented sub-brand of Honda, which means Acuras are actually made by Honda. In fact, many Acuras are very similar to their Honda siblings, with the Acura versions sold in more upscale showrooms and typically 'luxed up' with nicer styling, more luxurious interior appointments, and sometimes more power from their engines. Acura is not a manufacturer; it is a brand. So, keeping in mind that Acuras and Hondas are very similar vehicles, often made in the same factories, they should score similar ratings from a source like Consumer Reports (CR).
CR's recent article, "Who Makes the Most Reliable New Cars?," proved this to be true, as the Honda brand finished in fourth place in the publication's reliability ratings, while Acura took fifth place, right below it. These are very good reliability ratings overall, with Honda and Acura placing right behind the top three, which went to #1 Subaru, #2 Lexus, and #3 Toyota. Honda and Acura also came in ahead of #6 Mazda, #7 Audi, and #8 BMW. CR created brand-level scores by evaluating the problems experienced by individual models of that brand during a given model year. It then took an average of these vehicles for the 2022 through 2024 model years, plus 2025 data if there was enough to evaluate.
Which Honda vehicles did CR evaluate?
CR evaluated ten Honda models to determine the brand's reliability. These Honda models were the HR-V, CR-V, CR-V Hybrid, Pilot, and Passport SUVs; the Civic, Accord, and Accord hybrid sedans; the Odyssey minivan; and the Ridgeline pickup truck.
Our review of the HR-V found it to be appealingly inexpensive, and CR liked it for its interior spaciousness, fuel efficiency, and easy-to-use controls, but disliked it for its lack of power, poor ride comfort, and noise levels. It appreciated the CR-V's usability, rear seat access, cargo space, controls, ride, and handling, but preferred the hybrid model's fuel economy to that of the non-hybrid. The Pilot and Passport SUVs, built on the same platform, had positives for their comfortable ride, plenty of power, and clear controls — except for the push-button gear selector.
Moving on to sedans, the Civic was refreshed for 2025 and was noted for its new hybrid version, as well as its ride upgrades, but dissed for its noise level. The Accord was lauded for its comfortable ride and interior roominess, but the hybrid model was preferred for both fuel economy and drivability, while its front seat comfort got dinged. The Odyssey minivan, which hasn't been redesigned since 2018, cruises along with an overall positive review, with the exception of fuel economy when compared to its competition, thanks to its lack of a hybrid version. The Ridgeline pickup was appreciated for its power, its standard all-wheel drive, and its superior comfort and handling compared to other pickup trucks.
Which Acura vehicles did CR evaluate?
For its "Who Makes the Most Reliable New Cars?" article for the Acura brand, Consumer Reports used just two different Acura vehicles, the Acura RDX and the Acura MDX. These vehicles are both SUVs, with the Acura RDX being a two-row compact SUV, identified by Acura as a Premium Sport Crossover, which our review revealed kept the things that were most important to the vehicle. The Acura MDX is a larger, mid-size, three-row SUV, which Acura calls a Premium Performance SUV.
CR's review of the Acura RDX praised the way it drove and handled, but knocked points off for its "confusing and distracting controls." Noting that it is powered by a 272-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission, CR observed some hesitation in the powertrain when starting off, but it had good acceleration once moving. CR also disliked the RDX's frustrating and distracting touchpad, which was its only interface with the infotainment screen, and dinged the SUV for its difficult-to-use push-button transmission controls. The seating comfort and interior space got a thumbs-up from CR.
When it came to the larger Acura MDX, CR gave kudos for the vehicle's functionality and lower price when compared to the German competition. It also liked the MDX's "slick" powertrain and comfortable ride, the support provided by its seats, and the quality of its interior. The publication also appreciated the removal of the touchpad that frustrated them in the RDX, with its 2025 refresh now permitting direct touchscreen control of the infotainment system.