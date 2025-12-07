Acura Vs. Honda: Which Car Brand Is More Reliable? (According To Consumer Reports)

When we are talking about whether Acura or Honda is a more reliable car brand, it is useful to understand that Acura is a luxury-oriented sub-brand of Honda, which means Acuras are actually made by Honda. In fact, many Acuras are very similar to their Honda siblings, with the Acura versions sold in more upscale showrooms and typically 'luxed up' with nicer styling, more luxurious interior appointments, and sometimes more power from their engines. Acura is not a manufacturer; it is a brand. So, keeping in mind that Acuras and Hondas are very similar vehicles, often made in the same factories, they should score similar ratings from a source like Consumer Reports (CR).

CR's recent article, "Who Makes the Most Reliable New Cars?," proved this to be true, as the Honda brand finished in fourth place in the publication's reliability ratings, while Acura took fifth place, right below it. These are very good reliability ratings overall, with Honda and Acura placing right behind the top three, which went to #1 Subaru, #2 Lexus, and #3 Toyota. Honda and Acura also came in ahead of #6 Mazda, #7 Audi, and #8 BMW. CR created brand-level scores by evaluating the problems experienced by individual models of that brand during a given model year. It then took an average of these vehicles for the 2022 through 2024 model years, plus 2025 data if there was enough to evaluate.