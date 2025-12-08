Here's How Much A 2020 Lexus IS Depreciates After 5 Years

The great resale value of the Lexus IS is not unexpected at all. The IS has had a strong following since its debut, and it's regularly ranked among the Lexus models with the best resale value overall. If anything, the fact that the IS is part of a shrinking segment on the new car market has only strengthened its position on the used car market. Part of that strong demand has to do with the fact that the Lexus IS hasn't really changed a lot in recent years. In fact, the current third-generation Lexus IS has been on sale since the 2014 model year.

Yes, there have been changes and updates along the way, including a fairly heavy styling and interior refresh for the 2021 — but beneath those fascia and cabin changes, the car is still on the same third-gen IS platform that's been on sale for over a decade now. That means while a brand-new Lexus IS might not have all the same high-tech features as the competition, a used one has a lot of appeal because it hasn't been made obsolete by the newer model years. There might be more advanced infotainment or safety aids, but the actual driving experience between a 2014, a 2020, or a 2026 IS 350 is not going to be fundamentally different. Going back even further, the horsepower rating of the IS 350's 3.5-liter V6 has only climbed by five horsepower over the last 20 years.