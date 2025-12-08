What Is That Little Boomerang On The Back Of Old Limos Actually For?

There was once a time when riding to your high school prom in a limousine made for the ultimate swag move. Keep in mind, this was in the 1980s and '90s, before automobiles came standard with an assortment of gizmos and entertainment features (like screens built into headrests). Limos were so big back then that in 1988, Lincoln sold over 200,000 Town Cars, making it the company's top-selling model. And not because regular consumers were buying them, but because transportation companies were buying them in droves and converting them.

Part of that excitement was based on all the cool things one might find inside, like swimming in yards of (usually maroon) leather seats and blasting the stereo through a multitude of speakers while standing up in the sunroof and screaming how cool you were as you drove past the masses. Another was being able to watch a television — from a moving car! This feat wouldn't have been possible without the little boomerang sitting on the back of the trunk lid. Although often mistaken for a car phone antenna (another gadget considered très chic in the 80s), the piece of equipment with its swept-back arms wasn't some weird aerodynamic spoiler but a rather graceful-looking analog TV antenna. It was even more extravagant than having a cell phone in your car.

Before the rise of the digital age, TV stations only broadcast signals over-the-air (OTA) using Very High Frequency (VHF) and Ultra High Frequency (UHF) bands. Think of it as early Wi-Fi. They still do today, and you can pick it up in High Definition if you use the right kind of antenna.