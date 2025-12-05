These Two GM Engines Are Within A Cubic-Inch Of Each Other, But Still So Different

How big is one cubic inch? In physical size? Tiny, obviously. Even in terms of engine displacement, which we are about to discuss, a single cubic inch is almost nothing. It's an amount regularly rounded over several times in the modern era of using liters to advertise displacement. Back in the late 1960s and early '70s, at the height of the original American muscle car era, when displacement ruled and performance branding was everything, GM's muscle car engineers saw themselves more as rivals than friends. In that era, a single cubic inch on a V8-powered muscle car could mean everything.

That's what brings us to this little tale of two different flagship muscle car V8s — the Chevrolet 454 and the Pontiac 455. Both were made by General Motors, both were being built at the same time, and both had nearly identical displacement. In practice and DNA, however, they were totally different animals.

They weren't just differentiated by brand names or ratings, they were two entirely different engines that shared almost no parts.Both engines are among the greatest big block V8s of all time, and looking back on these engines the 454 vs. 455 matchup is like a time portal to a bygone era of American engine building and GM's corporate structure.