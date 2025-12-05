This Is Considered The Best Tire Retailer By Customer Satisfaction

You want to be able to like the place where you are going to get your vehicle's new tires. This is a costly endeavor that will affect your driving for the next several years. In an ideal world, every tire shop you go to should provide good service, reliable tires that last a long time, and charge reasonable prices. Of course, we do not live in an ideal world, so you need to rely on customer testimonies to determine which tire shop will provide you with the best experience.

This is where a resource like Consumer Reports comes in handy, as it collects the opinions of actual customers about their experiences with tire shops. According to those surveyed, Les Schwab Tire Centers stands out as satisfying customers on average. You would be forgiven if you hadn't heard of Les Schwab before. That is because it is a regional tire shop chain that only stretches across 15 different states, primarily in the Midwest and the West Coast of the United States. That said, Consumer Reports notes that this retailer routinely ranks at the top of this list thanks to high satisfaction scores for installation quality, sales service, and the ease of making appointments and checking out. Also, Les Schwab is known for offering various perks, such as being one of many retailers that offer free tire rotations. The estimated cost of a tire at Les Schwab is $212, which is pretty average compared to other highly rated tire shops in Consumer Reports.