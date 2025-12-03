Who Makes Advanta Tires And Where Are They Manufactured?

Advanta Tires is a private-label tire brand that is distributed in the U.S. on an exclusive basis by U.S. AutoForce. Advanta was founded as a brand in 1982. It is currently a full-line tire producer that offers the Advanta ER-800 tire for general passenger vehicle use, the Advanta HPZ-02 high-performance tire, plus a complete line of light truck and SUV tires that includes the RTX-850, ATX-850, HTR-800, SVT-01, SVT-02, and AW-03 all-weather tires, as well as tires for boats or other trailers towed by trucks and SUVs. Advanta also sells commercial truck tires for use on steering axles, driving axles, or trailers. Even though Advanta tires are not a generally well-known name brand, they are definitely not a cheap tire to avoid.

According to its LinkedIn profile, U.S. AutoForce is based in Appleton, Wisconsin, is privately held and has between 1,001 and 5,000 employees. It boasts "70+ years as a leader in tire, parts, and lubricant distribution." As the exclusive distributor of Advanta tires, U.S. AutoForce enforces its standard policy of selling only through dealers and never direct-to-consumer.

Most of Advanta's tires for passenger cars, performance vehicles, light trucks, and SUVs come with limited mileage treadwear warranties. The Advanta ER-800 and the Advanta HPZ-02, the Advanta ATX-850, and the Advanta HTR-800 all have a 50,000-mile limited warranty. The all-weather Advanta AW-03 has a 50,000-mile limited warranty and is three-peak mountain snowflake certified for winter driving conditions. The Advanta SVT-01 has an even better 60,000-mile limited warranty, while the Advanta SVT-02 and the Advanta RTX-850 have no treadwear warranty.