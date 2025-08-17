Think You Might Be Driving On Counterfeit Tires? Here's How To Spot Fakes

Tires don't usually get as much attention as the engine or the brakes until something goes wrong. But they do more work than most people realize. For starters, they're the only part of your car that touches the road, and that one point of contact plays a big role in how your car moves, stops, and grips the surface, especially when driving conditions become unpredictable. Even your car's fuel economy can change depending on the state of the tires.

That's why fake tires are a big problem. They might look just like original tires. But that doesn't change the fact that they are made with low-quality materials that affect your car's performance. You might notice less grip, especially in the rain. Or your car doesn't stop as quickly. Sometimes, it's that you're getting more flats than usual, or even blowouts. At that point, your car's performance isn't the only thing that's been compromised, it's your safety too.

Unfortunately, spotting fakes isn't the easiest thing to do. These days, fraudulent manufacturers are getting increasingly good at copying everything from tread patterns to sidewall markings and even brand logos. It's hard to know what to look for. The biggest red flag is usually the price. If the tires are priced significantly below market price, you should be wary. But price alone isn't enough to tell a counterfeit tire from an original one. Where you shop matters just as much. But there are some other details you need to look out for when buying car tires.