Ikea's New Speakers Look Like Vintage Furniture – With Modern Sound Inside
In an age defined by minimalism and practicality, the nostalgic appeal of vintage is making its way into many aspects of our lives. Everything from beautiful vintage cars, to vintage clothing and furniture, seem to entice people of all ages these days. While many prefer genuine vintage items from their favorite time period, such as furniture from the 1960s or jewelry from the 1920s, new items with a vintage feel are also in demand. Even stuff that's barely 20 years old can be considered vintage (sorry, Gen Xers and Millennials)!
Modern items that look old can appeal for several reasons — it can add to an already-vintage aesthetic without sacrificing new technology, they can evoke feelings of nostalgia, and they can simply be a change from current trends that some consumers may find boring or unappealing. Ikea's new line of speakers checks all three of those boxes, offering shoppers a fun alternative to the standard black or grey bluetooth speakers that many retailers sell.
Ikea, which offers a whole line of smart home products, partnered with designer and photographer Tekla Evelina Severin (Teklan) on this new line of products that it says connects "technology with personal style." In a product that typically prioritizes function over form, Ikea has focused on both, offering six new speakers that are anything but dull. Global sales begin in December 2025, with a U.S. rollout expected in January 2026.
A colorful new line of speakers
This new line of speakers from Ikea includes two lamp speakers and three round speakers. The lamp speakers, part of the Kulglass line, offer a unique shape, which Ikea calls "inviting," that was inspired by soft-serve ice cream. Buyers can choose between green or red-brown and pink, colors Teklan says were influenced by her childhood and grandparent's house. There's also a new version of the classic Fado lamp, which has a spotted white and brown design and will emit a soft glow.
The round speakers are part of the Solskydd line, which also offers a plain white version. The new designs include a small, portable speaker in patterned orange, and a medium size in green with brown and beige stripes. Both of these can stand on an accompanying base or be hung on the wall. The largest speaker is made only for wall mounting and boasts a textured orange look. It can also be paired with a screen.
The speakers, apparently designed around the idea that they should add "presence and character" to a room, even when they aren't playing music, offer high-quality sound and connect with each other and other compatible Ikea Bluetooth speakers. Spotify users can rejoice as well, as the speakers also support Spotify Tap. Ikea hasn't announced prices, but 9to5Mac reports that the new speakers will range from $79.99 up to $139.99. Ikea also offers more traditional-looking speakers and tech.