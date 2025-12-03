Ikea's New Speakers Look Like Vintage Furniture – With Modern Sound Inside

In an age defined by minimalism and practicality, the nostalgic appeal of vintage is making its way into many aspects of our lives. Everything from beautiful vintage cars, to vintage clothing and furniture, seem to entice people of all ages these days. While many prefer genuine vintage items from their favorite time period, such as furniture from the 1960s or jewelry from the 1920s, new items with a vintage feel are also in demand. Even stuff that's barely 20 years old can be considered vintage (sorry, Gen Xers and Millennials)!

Modern items that look old can appeal for several reasons — it can add to an already-vintage aesthetic without sacrificing new technology, they can evoke feelings of nostalgia, and they can simply be a change from current trends that some consumers may find boring or unappealing. Ikea's new line of speakers checks all three of those boxes, offering shoppers a fun alternative to the standard black or grey bluetooth speakers that many retailers sell.

Ikea, which offers a whole line of smart home products, partnered with designer and photographer Tekla Evelina Severin (Teklan) on this new line of products that it says connects "technology with personal style." In a product that typically prioritizes function over form, Ikea has focused on both, offering six new speakers that are anything but dull. Global sales begin in December 2025, with a U.S. rollout expected in January 2026.