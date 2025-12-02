New York's Gas Stove Ban Seems To Have Hit A Snag

If you talk to a chef or even someone that just really enjoys cooking as a hobby, they'll probably tell you that cooking on a gas stove is vastly preferable than cooking with electric. A little under 40% of Americans still cook with gas stoves, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Many people prefer gas because it's easier to control the temperature, and you can also more quickly adjust the heat than you can on an electric stove. Gas stoves also cool faster, making them easier to clean, and if your home already has a gas line, these appliances are less expensive than electric stoves.

Some believe that gas stoves aren't safe, however. There are concerns that unvented gas stoves could potentially pollute the air inside a home, and environmentalists would like to put a stop to natural gas due to its contributions to greenhouse gas emissions. No states have completely banned the use of gas stoves, but the topic has bounced around the courts in California for several years, with a 2019 ban being overturned in 2023. Now, New York is joining the fray.

Passed in 2023, the All Electric Building Act was going to ban the use of natural gas hookups in all buildings under seven stories, beginning on January 1, 2026. Weeks before the ban was to go into effect, New York state officials agreed to temporarily suspend this new law. Just what is the All Electric Building Act, why was it paused, and does it have any chance of ever moving forward?