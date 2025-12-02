New York's Gas Stove Ban Seems To Have Hit A Snag
If you talk to a chef or even someone that just really enjoys cooking as a hobby, they'll probably tell you that cooking on a gas stove is vastly preferable than cooking with electric. A little under 40% of Americans still cook with gas stoves, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Many people prefer gas because it's easier to control the temperature, and you can also more quickly adjust the heat than you can on an electric stove. Gas stoves also cool faster, making them easier to clean, and if your home already has a gas line, these appliances are less expensive than electric stoves.
Some believe that gas stoves aren't safe, however. There are concerns that unvented gas stoves could potentially pollute the air inside a home, and environmentalists would like to put a stop to natural gas due to its contributions to greenhouse gas emissions. No states have completely banned the use of gas stoves, but the topic has bounced around the courts in California for several years, with a 2019 ban being overturned in 2023. Now, New York is joining the fray.
Passed in 2023, the All Electric Building Act was going to ban the use of natural gas hookups in all buildings under seven stories, beginning on January 1, 2026. Weeks before the ban was to go into effect, New York state officials agreed to temporarily suspend this new law. Just what is the All Electric Building Act, why was it paused, and does it have any chance of ever moving forward?
A pause on the ban
The All Electric Building Act is New York's response to climate change, with the New York State Assembly calling it a "forward-thinking addition to our state's commitment to a greener future." The Assembly adds that climate change is already affecting some of the state's largest industries, such as agriculture, fishing, tourism and more.
This act is intended to help decrease the state's greenhouse gas emissions by requiring newly-constructed residential buildings seven stories or smaller, and commercial buildings with 100,000 or more square feet of conditioned floor space, to use electric heat and appliances rather than gas. Taller residential buildings along with smaller commercial spaces are to be included in the program beginning in 2029.
The new act included several "commonsense [sic]" exemptions. For example, the new law does not apply to existing buildings, and hospitals, doctors' offices, restaurants, factories, and agricultural buildings are spared. If a consumer is replacing a gas appliance, they are permitted to buy another gas appliance. Unsurprisingly, however, the law was challenged by both builders and trade groups. They lost their suit, but they appealed, and the state has agreed to pause implementation of the ban during the appeals process.
Environment activists are disappointed by the delay, while some lawmakers, even those who support the ban, believe the timeline was too aggressive. Governor Kathy Hochul's office stated that the delay will help strengthen legal defenses and help builders come to terms with the changes. It appears, for now at least, that lawmakers believe the ban will go into effect in the future.