This Cheap USB Gadget Can Save Your Phone's Data From Hackers

In general, plugging your phone into unknown devices or outlets, such as a computer, storage devices, or any other type of thumb drive, is not a safe move. So, how about those free charging stations you can find at airports or kiosks in public places, some of which even charge a nominal fee? Well, they are technically a risky choice. How so? For a decade now, there has been a hot debate around an attack vector called juice jacking. The whole idea is that a USB interface, seemingly available for charging phones and other electronic gadgets, can be rigged by hackers to seed malware for malicious activities.

The best way forward is to avoid such charging outlets. But you never know when you might find yourself in a situation where your phone is about to die, and you can't find a charging outlet. Or, simply don't have the charging kit handy. For such scenarios, experts recommend USB blockers, like this $15 drive from Offgrid. You can also find data-blocking USB drives that cost nearly half as much. Alternatively, you can invest in specialized cables — such as this one from Plugable — that lack data lanes but support up to 240W of power draw.

Their sole objective is to ensure that, except for electrical power, nothing else passes through the USB interface. Simply put, if bad actors have modified a USB port(s) at a charging station, that port won't be able to transfer any corrupted data into your phone. Instead, the USB dongle's entire functionality will be locked to simply transferring power and charging your device.