Does Windex Clean Motorcycle Helmet Visors?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you ride most days or only occasionally, a proper motorcycle helmet and visor are essential when on the road. Not only is it the law in most places, but the wind is bound to dry out your eyes, and small pieces of debris will hit your face at high speeds, inhibiting your ability to ride safely. The annoying thing is, though, with each trip, your visor is bound to get dirty. Bugs, dirt, and more will stick to even the most high-tech of motorcycle helmets out there, so you'll have to give it a good clean on a regular basis to keep your line of sight clear. The question is, what is the best cleaner to use?

One might think that Windex or a similar glass cleaner is the way to go for motorcycle helmet cleaning. In reality, this will do more harm than good if you reach for just any regular bottle of it. The original Windex formula includes ammonia as a key ingredient, which can lead to cracking and clouding of the helmet and visor. Fortunately, there is an ammonia-free Windex blend that is much safer for motorcycle helmet visors than the standard version. You just want to be absolutely certain you're using this version instead of the harmful ammonia-inclusive blend. Alternatively, you don't have to use Windex or an off-brand formula to clean your visor. You can instead go for something considerably less risky, or even a cleaning solution made with household items.