Can You Use Your DeWalt Circular Saw As A Track Saw? Here's What Users Say
Yes, users say you can use your DeWalt circular saw as a track saw with an adapter. However, some r/Dewalt subreddit users, like fresh_city, warn that "a circular saw on a track will never be a track saw." While adapting your DeWalt circular saw for use as a track saw may have some disadvantages compared to DeWalt's dedicated track saws, it also offers some advantages, primarily being the cost.
The DeWalt DCS520ST1 Track Saw Kit comes with DeWalt's zero clearance TrackSaw cutting system. The kit includes a cordless 6.5-inch track saw, a 42-tooth saw blade, a 60V battery, a charger, a 59-inch track, and a stackable storage box. The complete kit is available on Amazon for $679.00 with free delivery for Amazon Prime members.
On the same r/Dewalt subreddit thread, LithiumLizzard says they've adapted their DeWalt DCS570 cordless DeWalt circular saw, available as a kit with battery and charger from Lowe's for $349.00, to use as a track saw using the Kreg track with success. The price for the Kreg 50-inch Accu-Cut Aluminum Circular Saw Track from Home Depot is $98.97 — an overall saving of approximately $230, provided you already have a DeWalt circular saw, compared to purchasing a dedicated track saw kit.
Saving such an amount by purchasing a new DeWalt circular saw and adapting it for use as a track saw probably isn't the best option for professionals creating custom furniture or cabinets. However, for the casual DIYer who already has a DeWalt circular saw, spending $100 to improve the accuracy of their cuts sounds better than investing nearly $700 in the dedicated track saw kit.
Is using a DeWalt circular saw as a track saw worth it?
Saving money is always welcome for professionals and DIYers alike, but when it comes at the cost of functionality and precision, the savings may not be worth it. Track saws compare favorably with table saws for use on woodworking projects. Both are known for their precision when making long rip or cross cuts. Track saws are advantageous when portability is a deciding factor. Circular saws offer excellent portability but sacrifice precision on long cuts, as they are handheld and guided by your eyes. Attachments that adapt your DeWalt circular saw for use as a track saw, such as those from Kreg and other brands, improve accuracy by providing a guide to keep the saw straight.
Home Depot users reviewing the Kreg track adapter experienced mixed results. John says, "The saw track is great for large pieces," while PNW woodworker found the adapter "doesn't work with a worm-drive skilsaw."
Adapting a circular saw to use as a track saw also requires some extra steps. The extra work may or may not be worth it, depending on how often you'll need to make the transition.
How does a track saw adapter work with a DeWalt circular saw?
Setup for using a DeWalt circular saw with a track saw adapter is straightforward but does require some attention to detail. First and foremost, you'll want to remove the power source from the saw by removing the battery or unplugging it. Then mount the saw to the track saw adapter, following the instructions provided with the track kit. Some kits allow bevel cuts, while others work only for 90-degree cuts through the material, so set your saw accordingly. Be aware that the first cut will remove some material from the track's splinter guard.
While a dedicated track saw is the best alternative to a table saw for many woodworking tasks, using a circular saw with a track saw adapter isn't ideal. CSP, a Garage Journal forum user, says one primary disadvantage of adapting a circular saw for use with a track is its inferior plunge-cut performance. Quality track saws allow plunge cutting action that keeps the saw straight with the cut line established by the track. A track saw, an adapted circular saw, doesn't offer the same control for plunge cuts. User Yardboy at r/Dewalt says the inability to accurately plunge cut necessitates starting the saw cut at the edge of the workpiece with the saw relatively unguided for the first few inches.