Can You Use Your DeWalt Circular Saw As A Track Saw? Here's What Users Say

Yes, users say you can use your DeWalt circular saw as a track saw with an adapter. However, some r/Dewalt subreddit users, like fresh_city, warn that "a circular saw on a track will never be a track saw." While adapting your DeWalt circular saw for use as a track saw may have some disadvantages compared to DeWalt's dedicated track saws, it also offers some advantages, primarily being the cost.

The DeWalt DCS520ST1 Track Saw Kit comes with DeWalt's zero clearance TrackSaw cutting system. The kit includes a cordless 6.5-inch track saw, a 42-tooth saw blade, a 60V battery, a charger, a 59-inch track, and a stackable storage box. The complete kit is available on Amazon for $679.00 with free delivery for Amazon Prime members.

On the same r/Dewalt subreddit thread, LithiumLizzard says they've adapted their DeWalt DCS570 cordless DeWalt circular saw, available as a kit with battery and charger from Lowe's for $349.00, to use as a track saw using the Kreg track with success. The price for the Kreg 50-inch Accu-Cut Aluminum Circular Saw Track from Home Depot is $98.97 — an overall saving of approximately $230, provided you already have a DeWalt circular saw, compared to purchasing a dedicated track saw kit.

Saving such an amount by purchasing a new DeWalt circular saw and adapting it for use as a track saw probably isn't the best option for professionals creating custom furniture or cabinets. However, for the casual DIYer who already has a DeWalt circular saw, spending $100 to improve the accuracy of their cuts sounds better than investing nearly $700 in the dedicated track saw kit.