The Risk With Buying DeWalt Batteries From Walmart

It should be said that buying DeWalt batteries from Walmart isn't a guaranteed disaster. There's a chance that you'll actually receive what the website listing promised, allowing you to run your DeWalt tools without issue. Unfortunately, this isn't as much of a sure thing as one would hope it to be. With third-party sellers, quality can be all over the place. You could end up with a battery that doesn't run, has a limited useful life due to undisclosed refurbishing or repair, or it could prove to be an active danger given the volatility of lithium-ion technology. Without a solid warranty to rely on, this could mean you're out some cash on a DeWalt battery that isn't fit to operate.

At the same time, you'll be lucky to actually receive a DeWalt battery as promised. Looking around the Walmart website, there are several black and yellow batteries that look a lot like DeWalt units. Upon closer inspection, however, you'll notice that they're not legitimate DeWalt batteries. They don't bear the company name, and the title and description describe them as "for DeWalt" tools. Therefore, you can't expect DeWalt quality, a warranty, or, frustratingly, even for the advertised specifications to be correct. Walmart points out in the "About" section of these listings that it hasn't verified all of the information from the manufacturer, so, to put it lightly, buy at your own risk.

In hand, there are ways to tell if a DeWalt battery is real or a knock-off, but online shopping makes this much more difficult. Given that you might end up with a fake or have to deal with other negatives outlined here, it's probably not worth bothering with the Walmart website's unsanctioned DeWalt offerings.