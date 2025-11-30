The Risk With Buying DeWalt Batteries From Walmart
Shopping on the Walmart app or website will more often than not lead you to exactly what you're looking for. That's especially true if you're looking for new tools for professional or DIY use, with the retailer offering all kinds of tools, and if they're cordless, the batteries to run them. In fact, you're likely to spot Walmart home improvement products you didn't know existed, along with brands like Hyper Tough, the Walmart-exclusive Hart, and DeWalt. However, just because DeWalt products are available through Walmart's digital marketplaces doesn't mean they're worth buying. This is exceptionally true if you're in the market for new DeWalt batteries.
The thing that makes DeWalt batteries and other products so risky to buy from the Walmart website is the fact that they're not actually sold through Walmart. Walmart isn't a store that DeWalt has officially partnered with, hence why they're not available at physical locations. The tools and batteries for sale on the Walmart website are sold via third-party vendors. Walmart allows certain sources to sell their wares through its website without any direct affiliation with the store beyond that. This means you'll have to jump through hoops to figure out what kind of warranty — if any — the battery comes with, and worry about the battery itself. The stock DeWalt battery images on the Walmart website's product listings may seem enticing, especially if the price is right. However, quality-wise, there are lots of ways your order could go wrong.
Walmart's DeWalt batteries are a quality gamble
It should be said that buying DeWalt batteries from Walmart isn't a guaranteed disaster. There's a chance that you'll actually receive what the website listing promised, allowing you to run your DeWalt tools without issue. Unfortunately, this isn't as much of a sure thing as one would hope it to be. With third-party sellers, quality can be all over the place. You could end up with a battery that doesn't run, has a limited useful life due to undisclosed refurbishing or repair, or it could prove to be an active danger given the volatility of lithium-ion technology. Without a solid warranty to rely on, this could mean you're out some cash on a DeWalt battery that isn't fit to operate.
At the same time, you'll be lucky to actually receive a DeWalt battery as promised. Looking around the Walmart website, there are several black and yellow batteries that look a lot like DeWalt units. Upon closer inspection, however, you'll notice that they're not legitimate DeWalt batteries. They don't bear the company name, and the title and description describe them as "for DeWalt" tools. Therefore, you can't expect DeWalt quality, a warranty, or, frustratingly, even for the advertised specifications to be correct. Walmart points out in the "About" section of these listings that it hasn't verified all of the information from the manufacturer, so, to put it lightly, buy at your own risk.
In hand, there are ways to tell if a DeWalt battery is real or a knock-off, but online shopping makes this much more difficult. Given that you might end up with a fake or have to deal with other negatives outlined here, it's probably not worth bothering with the Walmart website's unsanctioned DeWalt offerings.