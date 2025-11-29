You Can Watch Netflix On CarPlay With This In-Car Adapter
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's a lot you can do with Apple CarPlay, like hands-free calling, navigation, and listening to your favorite tunes on Apple Music. But the list of features doesn't include watching videos. While one of the new CarPlay features announced with the iOS 26 update was the promise of "video in the car" by integrating CarPlay with AirPlay video, automakers need to enable this functionality, and none seem to have done so yet. So for now, the only option is to use third-party devices if you want to watch Netflix on your car's infotainment screen.
There are many CarPlay adapters that get good reviews on Amazon, but not all of them will get you access to video. The Spedal Netflix CarPlay Adapter, however, is designed to do exactly that. Before we get into the details, let's be absolutely clear that video-in-car devices are only intended to be used by passengers, or when you're safely parked. Watching a movie or TV show while driving would be stupidly distracting and dangerous, and we're not in favor of anyone trying it.
The Spedal Netflix CarPlay Adapter is available on Amazon for $89.99 and, as of this writing, has a 4.3 rating from over 90 reviewers. Many reviewers report that setting up via Bluetooth is quick and easy. People also appreciate being able to watch Netflix when parked. One Amazon reviewer liked being able to kick back and watch shows when camping.
How to use the Netflix CarPlay adapter
To use the Spedal Netflix CarPlay Adapter, you need to have a car with a touchscreen that's set up for wired CarPlay connectivity. The device goes into the USB port your car would normally use for wired CarPlay. Once plugged in, the adapter creates a wireless bridge between your iPhone and the car, so you don't have to plug in the phone every time. If your car uses wireless CarPlay, then this product isn't suitable for you.
To access Netflix streaming on Spedal's adapter, you need to have a mobile hotspot or in-car Wi-Fi. You won't be able to access videos using your phone's mobile data. The quality of video streaming depends on the strength of your internet connection. It has Netflix and YouTube built in, but you can download other streaming apps — like Disney+ or Hulu — using Google Play. You can link it to backseat screens via HDMI, with one Amazon reviewer saying their passengers can watch movies in the back seat, while the front seat displays the navigation screen.
While most reviews are positive — 70% of reviewers gave it five stars — users do report some downsides. One person found it frustrating that there was no easy way to switch between two different iPhones when they and their partner were sharing the driving duties on long road trips. Several reviewers reported connectivity issues, with one user discovering that they needed to delete their Android Auto connection so that the two systems weren't competing against one another. Random CarPlay disconnections aren't uncommon, and there are several fixes you can try. The majority of reviewers found the connection straightforward, however.