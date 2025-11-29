You Can Watch Netflix On CarPlay With This In-Car Adapter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's a lot you can do with Apple CarPlay, like hands-free calling, navigation, and listening to your favorite tunes on Apple Music. But the list of features doesn't include watching videos. While one of the new CarPlay features announced with the iOS 26 update was the promise of "video in the car" by integrating CarPlay with AirPlay video, automakers need to enable this functionality, and none seem to have done so yet. So for now, the only option is to use third-party devices if you want to watch Netflix on your car's infotainment screen.

There are many CarPlay adapters that get good reviews on Amazon, but not all of them will get you access to video. The Spedal Netflix CarPlay Adapter, however, is designed to do exactly that. Before we get into the details, let's be absolutely clear that video-in-car devices are only intended to be used by passengers, or when you're safely parked. Watching a movie or TV show while driving would be stupidly distracting and dangerous, and we're not in favor of anyone trying it.

The Spedal Netflix CarPlay Adapter is available on Amazon for $89.99 and, as of this writing, has a 4.3 rating from over 90 reviewers. Many reviewers report that setting up via Bluetooth is quick and easy. People also appreciate being able to watch Netflix when parked. One Amazon reviewer liked being able to kick back and watch shows when camping.