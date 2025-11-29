How To Mulch Your Leaves With This Ryobi Tool And A Bucket

If you don't keep up with yardwork in fall, it's likely that you'll end up with a ton of leaves on your property and some serious cleanup to get started on before temperatures drop and snow falls. For some, this may entail simply raking your leaves to the end of the road to be picked up, while others may have to bag them up to be taken away by waste management. Another option is for folks to hold onto their leaves, only cleaning up their yard to chop them up into mulch — a process made easy with a bucket and one Ryobi tool.

For this job, as demonstrated in the video above by @jeretso on YouTube, all you need is a rake, one of Ryobi's many string trimmers, and a bucket or trash can capable of handling its strength. Rake up your leaves as normal and dump them in the can, filling it up about three-quarters of the way. Next, stick your string trimmer inside and fire it up, moving it around as it chops up all of the leaves within.

Once they're chopped up to your liking, you can dump them out wherever you normally would, add in more fresh leaves, and repeat the process as many times as you need until your work is done. While Ryobi tools aren't a great option for commercial landscaping, they'll surely do fine for at-home jobs like this. Not to mention, you can benefit greatly from the mulched-up leaves once you're done.