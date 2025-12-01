Say Goodbye To Faded Dashboards With This Simple Dollar Tree Fix
Buying a new car isn't for everyone, especially now that the average price paid for something shiny and fresh is north of $50,000, but that doesn't mean that you can't take pride in keeping a used car looking as sharp as possible. There is no end of products out there designed to keep your car looking its best, regardless of its age, from the best car polishes and waxes, through to tire dressings and glass cleaners.
One area in particular that can show its age though is your car's dashboard. Over the years, that slick finish can fade and go gray, detracting from the overall aesthetic of your car's cabin. What's particularly annoying is that there is no escaping it — that faded dash just stares back at you every time you jump in the car. Fortunately, there are answers, and solving the issue won't break the bank either.
Dollar Tree sells a handy little ArmorAll protectant spray for just $1.50, which provides a "like new" finish to plastic, leather, and vinyl surfaces. So, regardless of what material your dashboard is made from, the handy little spray bottle can provide a factory-finish sheen without trouble. It's plenty small enough to just stash away in the glovebox, too. So, if the finish begins to wear away at any point, there's no need to wait — just pull it out, give a quick spray and a wipe, and that faded finish will soon be a distant memory.
As with most cleaning products, there are numerous alternatives to the ArmorAll spray from Dollar Tree, some of which might be better suited to your specific needs. From sprays to wipes, and from budget options to scented, high-end products, there are numerous ways to keep that dash-top looking its best.
Alternatives to the Dollar Tree quick-fix
There's nothing wrong with a budget fix like the aforementioned spray, but if you're after something more permanent, then other products might be a better fit for you. Before heading out and buying anything, it's important to note what material your dashboard is topped with. Many cars will have a plastic dash, but some cars with luxurious interiors can have leatherette or leather-topped dashboards.
Plastic dashboards can easily fade in the sun, and while a quick spray with that ArmorAll product will give it an instant shine, it isn't addressing the actual damage. Instead, try using a dedicated plastic restorer. These products work by rejuvenating the plastic itself, and provide a long-lasting shine. To keep the finish, round it off by applying a UV protectant over the top, and this will help reduce any further fading from sun exposure. This method is more expensive, but it should result in a long-lasting and high-quality finish.
If your dashboard is leather-topped, then there are many choices out there for you too. First, as with a plastic item, you'll need to clean it first — a dedicated leather cleaner will work great here, and these are usually scented too. Follow-up with a leather conditioner to bring back that factory shine, color, and texture. The conditioner will help to preserve the leather for longer, and not only will your dashboard be gleaming once more, but it will also be less susceptible to cracks now too.
If the budget Dollar Tree fix still appeals above all, but the $1.50 bottle is a little small, larger bottles can be found elsewhere, and the product is also sold as a packet of wipes too. Either way, with so many choices, there's no excuse for a faded dashboard any more.