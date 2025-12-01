Say Goodbye To Faded Dashboards With This Simple Dollar Tree Fix

Buying a new car isn't for everyone, especially now that the average price paid for something shiny and fresh is north of $50,000, but that doesn't mean that you can't take pride in keeping a used car looking as sharp as possible. There is no end of products out there designed to keep your car looking its best, regardless of its age, from the best car polishes and waxes, through to tire dressings and glass cleaners.

One area in particular that can show its age though is your car's dashboard. Over the years, that slick finish can fade and go gray, detracting from the overall aesthetic of your car's cabin. What's particularly annoying is that there is no escaping it — that faded dash just stares back at you every time you jump in the car. Fortunately, there are answers, and solving the issue won't break the bank either.

Dollar Tree sells a handy little ArmorAll protectant spray for just $1.50, which provides a "like new" finish to plastic, leather, and vinyl surfaces. So, regardless of what material your dashboard is made from, the handy little spray bottle can provide a factory-finish sheen without trouble. It's plenty small enough to just stash away in the glovebox, too. So, if the finish begins to wear away at any point, there's no need to wait — just pull it out, give a quick spray and a wipe, and that faded finish will soon be a distant memory.

As with most cleaning products, there are numerous alternatives to the ArmorAll spray from Dollar Tree, some of which might be better suited to your specific needs. From sprays to wipes, and from budget options to scented, high-end products, there are numerous ways to keep that dash-top looking its best.