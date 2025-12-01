The 'Eclipse Of The Century' Is Coming – Here's What Makes It So Special

A solar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Moon, and Earth, that trio of close (relatively) neighbors in our universe, briefly align with each other. What's happening when we see an eclipse is simply that the Moon's orbit around the Earth blocks part of our view of the Sun, making everything briefly go dark. We know when an eclipse is coming quite some time in advance, because astronomers are able to calculate the positions of the Sun, Moon, and Earth, how they move, and where they'll be as time goes on. NASA explains, "Scientists then feed the current positions and speeds of Earth and the Moon into these complex equations, and then program a computer to 'integrate' these equations forward or backward in time to calculate the relative positions of the Moon and Sun as seen from the vantage point of Earth."

Armed with all this information, it has already been predicted that there will be a solar eclipse in 2027, on August 2nd. At the time of writing, it's late 2025, and you might think that it'll be neat, but it's probably not something for the non-scientist to get too excited about so far in advance. As it happens, though, this event is going to be something a little special, because it's going to last longer than any total solar eclipse you've seen before. The point where it will be most visible, too, is a particularly significant location on Earth. Let's take a look at where you can see this eclipse (but, obviously, not look at the eclipse itself) and the specific type of eclipse it is (because there are more than you might think).