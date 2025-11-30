How A Firefighting Plane Refills Its Tank In Seconds

To an untrained observer, a Super Scooper plane might look similar to any other seaplane – including the Grumman Ablbatross famously owned by Jimmy Buffett. But when a Super Scooper is riding across the waves, it's not just acting as a winged boat — it's reloading. In fact, the latest De Havilland CL-415 Super Scooper is not just a seaplane modified to be a tanker, but an expensive, purpose-built firefighting weapon.

While conventional firefighting tankers are reloaded with fire retardant from sources on the ground, the Super Scoopers, as their name suggests, simply land on a water surface and refill their tanks quickly. Very quickly. We're talking 1,600 gallons of water in as little as 12 seconds.

The way it works is both simple and ingenious. The plane lands on a water surface, extends probes to draw water into its tank, slowing the plane and taking on the water's weight. Once the tank is full, the probes are retracted, the plane speeds up and uses its powerful turboprop engines to climb back into the sky. Compared to a normal air tanker, this is a game-changer. The Scoopers don't need to fly back to an airport, land, taxi, and then reload for each drop. Depending on how close the water source is to the fire, they can fly back and forth in just a few minutes. They also have large fuel tanks, allowing them to operate in close proximity to fires for hours on end.