Can Goo Gone Remove Sticker Residue From Your Car's Windshield?

The product in question is the Goo Gone Automotive Spray Gel, and it will get the job done on just about every surface on your car, save for the seats and steering wheel — Goo Gone specifically advises not to use the product on said surfaces. The Automotive Spray Gel is available from the company's website, and it also retails on Amazon for $19.99 for a 24-oz container at the time of research.

As demonstrated by Sumukh Togalkar on YouTube, however, even the regular Goo Gone adhesive removal spray will get the job done for removing the sticker itself. One excellent benefit of using Goo Gone is that you don't have to mess around with scraping the sticker before removing it. Scraping won't just leave residue; it might cause even further damage to the windshield.

Once you apply the Goo Gone product of your choosing, give it a few minutes to completely break down the adhesive, and then you can simply remove the sticker. If there's any adhesive left behind, feel free to use a windshield-specific cleaning solution, or the old reliable isopropyl alcohol, to wipe down the remainder and clean up your windshield.

If the remaining residue is very thin, just a damp microfiber cloth should get the job done. There are, of course, a few other ways to remove stickers and sticker residue from your car's windshield, and the Goo Gone method is a little bit pricier, but it's still a pretty reliable solution, leaving you with a clean windshield and no more sun-damaged city stickers. Besides the sticker residue, there are other practical ways to use Goo Gone for your car.