Be Careful: A Bottle Of Water Could Cause A $12K Car Repair Bill

A water or coffee spill is like a rite of passage for car ownership. Yeah, the interiors get messy, but you don't necessarily need to take the car to a mechanic to get things tidied up. For a Florida driver, however, a spilled bottle of water turned into an expensive nightmare, and they ended up with a bill worth twelve thousand dollars that was neither covered by the insurance agency nor the car dealership. Apparently, the spilled water caused liquid damage to the wiring system beneath the seat, according to an investigation by Action9. The liquid spill occurred due to a sudden slowdown in traffic, prompting the aggrieved driver to hit the brakes, which caused a bottle of water to spill in the backseat.

"A few minutes later, I started to get warnings from the car that various systems were offline," Michael McCormick, the Florida resident, was quoted as saying. According to the local news outlet, the Hyundai SUV in question — an IONIQ 5 EV — was merely two years old, but the carmaker reportedly denied coverage under its warranty, claiming it was not a manufacturing defect. The brand's dealership concluded that the liquid damage was severe enough that the floor and driver's seat harnesses had to be replaced, which would cost $11,882.

That's nearly one-third of the car's asking price on the market. Interestingly, the insurance firm denied coverage, claiming that the damage resulted from slow corrosion rather than an accidental liquid spill. In general, liquid exposure is considered a fairly sensitive event for warranty claims. Apparently, McCormick isn't the only Hyundai owner who got a shocker for repair services.