Legendary British Car Brand Returns With An EV That Screams Old-School Quirkiness

In recent years, several famous names from the history of British carmaking have been resurrected years after they first disappeared. TVR was recently bought by Charge Holdings with a new plan to finally get the long-awaited Griffith into production, while Allard was brought back in 2020 by the family of the original founder. Now, it's the turn of Austin to make a comeback, with the revived brand's first new car soft launching earlier in 2025.

It's called the Arrow, and it reportedly takes styling inspiration from the Austin Seven of the 1920s. However, unlike the century-old classic, the latest Arrow is all-electric, and is designed to meet the U.K.'s L7e quadricycle regulations. Quadricycles — sometimes also called microcars — are subject to less regulation than standard passenger cars, but their power output is also very limited. British regulations state that quadricycles like the Arrow should produce no more than 15kW, which equates to roughly 20 horsepower.

Even with its paltry power output, the Arrow's light weight means that it's not quite as slow as it might sound. According to the company, it should be good for a 0-62 mph time of 7.8 seconds, and have a top speed of around 60 mph. In a car with no roof, doors, or proper windshield, it'll likely feel a lot faster than its speedo suggests too. Unsurprisingly, given the car's small battery, its range is a mere 100 miles.