Engine Hours Vs. Miles: Which Matters More For A Used Diesel Truck, According To Drivers?

The mileage of a vehicle is the standard way to judge how much it's been used, and it's one of the few main metrics most people pay attention to. For commercial vehicles and diesel trucks, engine hours are also very important since these vehicles don't wear only while driving. Because of this, many diesel truck owners estimate idle hours in terms of miles. A few owners on forums noted that each idle hour is equivalent to 30 to 35 miles.

For commercial trucks that spend most of their time idling, engine hours are arguably more important. This is because excessive idling exerts a lot of wear and tear on the engine and is one of few common mistakes that can ruin an engine. On the other hand, for trucks that spend most of their time driving, it's the other way around. One is not necessarily more important than the other, it all depends on how the truck is used.

Mara Godding, a technical information manager at Alliant Power, told EngineLabs: "If you're buying a truck, you need to look at engine hours..." She went on to say "That will tell you if there's lots of idle time or lower average speed, like on a plow truck. Wear and tear on an engine is based on hours run, not just miles traveled."