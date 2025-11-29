Yes, Improper Maintenance Can Hurt Your Car's Resale Value – Don't Make These Mistakes
According to The Universal Technical Institute, a car is made out of 30,000 to 40,000 parts. Some of these, like the frame and the chassis, are built for long-term durability and, with proper maintenance, can last the life of the vehicle. Most others are expendable, and will eventually cause problems, replacements, and repairs. If those issues aren't addressed in time, the car won't be as reliable, and that can hurt its selling potential.
The most common maintenance mistakes that can hurt your car's resale value include skipping fluid changes, ignoring warning lights, leaving small issues unresolved, failing to keep records, and using cheap or incorrect replacement parts. All of these make the car less appealing to future buyers and can significantly reduce its potential market and trade-in value. The best way to think about this is to put yourself in the shoes of your car's future buyers and consider what you would pay and what would make you pay more.
These maintenance mistakes destroy a car's resale value
In order to reduce friction, heat, and overall wear and tear, cars depend on fluids. These include motor oil, brake, differential, power steering, and transmission fluid. If you fail to change these in a timely manner, you are essentially hurting the car's performance. As a prospective buyer, there are things you can look out for when buying a used car that will tell you whether the car's been properly maintained or not.
Ignoring warning lights can also hurt a car's value, since they basically signal to buyers that you've neglected the car and did not solve a problem when you should have. The visual image of a vehicle sends a message to anyone interested in buying it. If you don't take care of these small issues from the start, chances are that they will pile up. No matter if it's spilled coffee stains, scratches, dings, cracked windshields, or missing trim, it can all make it seem like you didn't care enough for the car.
Keeping maintenance and service records is a must, since not having them can lower your car's resale value by up to 40%. Even if you did do your best to take care of all of the previous issues, if you can't prove it, it just won't have the effect you want. Lastly, nothing signals a future buyer that you didn't really care for the car as incorrect or cheap replacement parts. This also includes mismatched tires, low-quality brakes, and poorly-repaired body panels.
Small steps that make a big difference in resale value
If you're getting ready to sell, there are a few easy ways to boost your car's resale value. Professionally cleaning the car inside and out can do wonders on the visual representation part, while a set of fresh tires will signal to the buyer that the car is ready and safe for on-road use without further investment. Now is also the time to fix all of those small dings, polish those headlights, and replace trim pieces that aren't as well-kept as the rest of the car.
The idea here is to leave a positive impression on a future buyer, to portray a message that your car is worth paying extra compared to a different one with similar mileage, equipment, and age. Buying a car is a big financial step for most people, and everyone wants to get the best deal they can get. By taking care of the little things, such as an oil change, you will reduce potential anxiety in future buyers and thus will help you sell a car for more.
This very sentiment has been scientifically tested in a 2025 study on the used‑car market from EWA Publishing, which found that well-maintained and well-presented vehicles send strong quality signals to potential buyers. This increases confidence and positively influences market value. Buyers are scared about potential issues after purchase, and by taking care of your car while you have it, you are also doing the best thing you can do about your car's resale value.