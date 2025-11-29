Yes, Improper Maintenance Can Hurt Your Car's Resale Value – Don't Make These Mistakes

In order to reduce friction, heat, and overall wear and tear, cars depend on fluids. These include motor oil, brake, differential, power steering, and transmission fluid. If you fail to change these in a timely manner, you are essentially hurting the car's performance. As a prospective buyer, there are things you can look out for when buying a used car that will tell you whether the car's been properly maintained or not.

Ignoring warning lights can also hurt a car's value, since they basically signal to buyers that you've neglected the car and did not solve a problem when you should have. The visual image of a vehicle sends a message to anyone interested in buying it. If you don't take care of these small issues from the start, chances are that they will pile up. No matter if it's spilled coffee stains, scratches, dings, cracked windshields, or missing trim, it can all make it seem like you didn't care enough for the car.

Keeping maintenance and service records is a must, since not having them can lower your car's resale value by up to 40%. Even if you did do your best to take care of all of the previous issues, if you can't prove it, it just won't have the effect you want. Lastly, nothing signals a future buyer that you didn't really care for the car as incorrect or cheap replacement parts. This also includes mismatched tires, low-quality brakes, and poorly-repaired body panels.