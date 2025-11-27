Retailer Accidentally Sells iPads For Dollars, Begs Customers For Returns

Black Friday sales typically begin before Black Friday actually arrives, and that was the case again in 2025. Retailers around the world promoted lower prices, including laptop deals at Best Buy. So when the iPad Air dropped in price from $1,012 to $17 on MediaWorld's website in late November, customers snatched it up quicker than you can say "Christmas miracle." But that miracle was a mistake, and now the Italian company wants the iPads back.

Wired broke the story of MediaWorld's blunder, which saw shoppers buy the iPads online and pick them up in-person with no issues. The mistake wasn't discovered until 11 days after the fact, and MediaWorld promptly reached out to customers via email. The company wants the iPads, which might be a viable alternative to the MacBook Air, to be returned for a $17 refund, plus a $23 discount toward a future purchase. Or customers can choose to pay around $821 to keep them. MediaWorld contends that Italian regulations enable them to void the sales since the error was obviously an error.

But there's a question of what shoppers are supposed to recognize, versus what the company outright tells them. Also, under the same regulations, customers should've been contacted by mail, and not email. As of this writing, MediaWorld has not announced whether it will continue to demand that customers take action to correct the company's pricing mistake, or if the sales will be allowed to stand.