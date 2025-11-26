Where Are Craftsman Air Compressors Built?

Craftsman is one of the oldest and most popular tools, lawn, and garden improvement brands in the U.S. The company, which has been in business since 1927, used to be owned by retail giant Sears, which sold it to Stanley Black & Decker in 2017. While Sears still sells some Craftsman products, they are not usually the latest versions of Craftsman products. Craftsman's 2025 product portfolio is extensive and permeates several sectors, and one of the more popular products from the company's power tools segment is its air compressors.

Craftsman's 2025 lineup of air compressors may not look as comprehensive and varied as some of its other product lines. It only has four models in its arsenal, each one markedly different from the others in terms of capability and functionality. The largest air compressor models from Craftsman include a 60-gallon, 175-PSI vertical corded model, followed by a smaller 33-gallon model that is also portable (thanks to an in-built wheel). There is one more portable model in the company's lineup (6 gallons/150 PSI) that is offered in two bundles. The fourth option from the company — which is also the smallest of the lot (0.5 gallon/ 125 psi) — is a wall-mount capable model.

What is also interesting about these products is the information centered around where they are made. A quick glance at all four air compressor models reveals that three of the four Craftsman Air Compressor models are manufactured in the U.S. at the company's facility in Tennessee. One model, however, is still imported from China. Even for the models that are claimed to be manufactured in the U.S., Craftsman does add that the manufacturing uses "global materials", indicating that at least some of the parts used in these "Made in USA" air compressors come from overseas.