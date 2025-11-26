Where Are Craftsman Air Compressors Built?
Craftsman is one of the oldest and most popular tools, lawn, and garden improvement brands in the U.S. The company, which has been in business since 1927, used to be owned by retail giant Sears, which sold it to Stanley Black & Decker in 2017. While Sears still sells some Craftsman products, they are not usually the latest versions of Craftsman products. Craftsman's 2025 product portfolio is extensive and permeates several sectors, and one of the more popular products from the company's power tools segment is its air compressors.
Craftsman's 2025 lineup of air compressors may not look as comprehensive and varied as some of its other product lines. It only has four models in its arsenal, each one markedly different from the others in terms of capability and functionality. The largest air compressor models from Craftsman include a 60-gallon, 175-PSI vertical corded model, followed by a smaller 33-gallon model that is also portable (thanks to an in-built wheel). There is one more portable model in the company's lineup (6 gallons/150 PSI) that is offered in two bundles. The fourth option from the company — which is also the smallest of the lot (0.5 gallon/ 125 psi) — is a wall-mount capable model.
What is also interesting about these products is the information centered around where they are made. A quick glance at all four air compressor models reveals that three of the four Craftsman Air Compressor models are manufactured in the U.S. at the company's facility in Tennessee. One model, however, is still imported from China. Even for the models that are claimed to be manufactured in the U.S., Craftsman does add that the manufacturing uses "global materials", indicating that at least some of the parts used in these "Made in USA" air compressors come from overseas.
Which Craftsman Air Compressor models are made in the U.S.?
The three air compressor models from Craftsman that are manufactured at a U.S.-based factory include the largest 60-gallon model (CMXECXM60), the 33-gallon model (CMXECXM331), and the two portable, smaller models (CMEC6150K and CMEC1KIT18). As mentioned earlier, actual air compressor models that come with the CMEC6150K and CMEC1KIT18 are identical. The distinction between the two is purely in the extras: the K version has a 13-piece accessory kit; the KIT18 version bundles an 18-gauge brad nailer and hose. All these three products originate from Craftsman's production facility in Jackson, Tennessee, the same place where the company also makes some of its lawn mowers. Craftsman's talk about using "global materials" to manufacture its air compressors is quite true as evident from an image posted by a customer on the reviews section of the webpage for the 60-gallon model. The image shows a clear "Made in China" label on the motor used by the compressor.
The only air compressor model that is a direct, full import from China is the smallest of the models — the wall-mount-capable, 0.5-gallon, 125 PSI, Craftsman CMXECXA0250541. The Chinese origins of the CMXECXA0250541 are evident from the entry on its dedicated specs page on Craftsman's website, where the "country of origin" is shown as China. If that wasn't enough confirmation, the "Made in China" label also appears on the product itself. It is unclear which vendor manufactures this particular model for Craftsman in China. The city of origin also remains a mystery.
The Tennessee facility where these air compressors are manufactured is only one of the many facilities owned by Craftsman's current owner, Stanley Black & Decker, which claims to operate 30 different facilities spread across 20 states in the U.S.