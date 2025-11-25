T-Mobile Released A New Way To Save On Your Monthly Bill - But It'll Cost You

T-Mobile has unveiled a new credit card that offers customers a small discount on their monthly phone bills — but achieving further savings requires spending money. T-Mobile and Capital One announced the T-Mobile Visa in November 2025, which will offer numerous benefits to T-Mobile customers who already use the carrier.

By simply having the T-Mobile Visa, those enrolled in AutoPay will automatically receive $5 off their monthly bill. You can also earn 2% back in the form of T-Mobile Rewards for every purchase you make. T-Mobile Rewards will accumulate as you spend money, allowing you to pay off your phone bill or buy new devices or accessories through T-Mobile. In other words, the more you spend, the more T-Mobile Rewards you earn towards your phone bill. Use your T-Mobile Visa for purchases you were already planning to make, and you can also save on your phone bill — a pretty nice incentive for T-Mobile customers.

"The T-Mobile Visa makes the incredible experiences at T-Mobile even better — unlocking extra travel and entertainment perks and turning everyday spending into rewards that help cardholders save on their monthly T-Mobile bill. Our customers are increasingly looking for rewards and more value and T-Mobile Visa is our way of giving our customers both," said André Almeida, T-Mobile's President of Growth and Emerging Businesses.