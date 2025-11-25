T-Mobile Released A New Way To Save On Your Monthly Bill - But It'll Cost You
T-Mobile has unveiled a new credit card that offers customers a small discount on their monthly phone bills — but achieving further savings requires spending money. T-Mobile and Capital One announced the T-Mobile Visa in November 2025, which will offer numerous benefits to T-Mobile customers who already use the carrier.
By simply having the T-Mobile Visa, those enrolled in AutoPay will automatically receive $5 off their monthly bill. You can also earn 2% back in the form of T-Mobile Rewards for every purchase you make. T-Mobile Rewards will accumulate as you spend money, allowing you to pay off your phone bill or buy new devices or accessories through T-Mobile. In other words, the more you spend, the more T-Mobile Rewards you earn towards your phone bill. Use your T-Mobile Visa for purchases you were already planning to make, and you can also save on your phone bill — a pretty nice incentive for T-Mobile customers.
"The T-Mobile Visa makes the incredible experiences at T-Mobile even better — unlocking extra travel and entertainment perks and turning everyday spending into rewards that help cardholders save on their monthly T-Mobile bill. Our customers are increasingly looking for rewards and more value and T-Mobile Visa is our way of giving our customers both," said André Almeida, T-Mobile's President of Growth and Emerging Businesses.
Is the T-Mobile Visa a good credit card?
The T-Mobile Visa has started a lot of discussion among T-Mobile customers. Overall, the general rewards are fairly comparable to those of other credit cards — earning 2% or more cash back on everyday purchases is the norm. However, T-Mobile Visa's extra rewards are focused solely on T-Mobile customers. This means if you're not a T-Mobile customer, this is likely not a credit card worth opening.
In addition to the 2% back on everyday purchases, you can earn 5% back on phones, devices, and accessories purchased through T-Mobile. If you already plan to make purchases through T-Mobile, this could be a compelling option. However, some T-Mobile customers have expressed that they see more benefits with Apple's credit card, where you get 3% back for purchasing an iPhone — one that won't be locked to a specific carrier like T-Mobile's phones would be. (Although some believe that the Apple credit card will make you pay more as well.)
Other customers are not very inspired by the 2% towards phone bills — this doesn't feel like a very impactful amount; it may take a while (or a lot of purchases) to pay off a monthly bill. However, other T-Mobile customers feel any little bit can help, especially the $5 AutoPay bonus each month — given T-Mobile's increased penalties for late payments. While some credit cards may have larger rewards, existing T-Mobile customers may enjoy earning a bit of cash for buying phones and paying bills — something they'd already be doing anyway.