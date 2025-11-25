Viaim RecDot Review: AI Earbuds With Pro-Level Transcription Power

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Lately, it seems that companies across the spectrum of products have been doing anything and everything possible to integrate AI into everything, no matter how much utility or actual functionality it adds. Often, the result is more pointless than anything. However, sometimes the AI addition turns out to be not only novel, but useful. That's been my experience with Viaim's RecDot earbuds. Not only has this AI been integrated into some largely standard earbuds, it's been given a real purpose.

Viaim RecDot earbuds transform personal listening devices into a mobile secretary of sorts by listening to whatever conversation you might be engaged in and not just record them, but transcribe them as well. This makes them what might be the first set of earbuds marketed squarely at business customers and creating a niche market in the process. Catering to business needs has long been a reliable way to differentiate a product in the market and gain reliable customers by offering something that cannot be found in popular consumer products. To test whether this newest AI proposition stands up, Viaim sent me a pair of RecDot Earbuds for this hands-on (and in-ears) review.